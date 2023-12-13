Guilty pleas to multiple intimidation, domestic violence charges

A Merimbula man charged with domestic violence and intimidation offences has been committed to the district court for sentencing.
Ben James Morris, 35, appeared via video link in Bega Local Court on Tuesday, December 12, given he was already remanded in custody.
Through solicitor Tony Cullinan, Morris entered guilty pleas to 12 charges relating to intimidating and threatening behaviour towards several victims, as well as contravening apprehended violence orders.
All up, Morris pleaded guilty to seven counts of stalking/intimidation with intent to cause fear of harm, two counts of using a carriage service to threaten to kill, and two counts of acting with intent to influence a witness.
Multiple instances of contravening AVO restrictions were also on the court record as related backup charges.
On each of the matters with a guilty plea entered, Morris was committed to the district court for callover on February 26, 2024, to fix a date for sentencing.
Bega Local Court also heard Morris was facing separate charges of detaining a person to gain advantage and two counts of sexually touching someone without their consent, to which he entered pleas of not guilty.
On those three matters he was committed to district court on February 7, 2024, to fix a trial date.
Meanwhile, the court also heard fresh charges had been laid that day for acting with intent to influence a witness and a further two contraventions of AVO restrictions. Those matters were adjourned until February 27 for case conferencing.
