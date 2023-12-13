SECCA success as 800 people attend open community weekend

South East Centre for Contemporary Art gallery director Iain Dawson was bright and bubbly after a successful weekend saw more than 800 people attend a free, two-day community open event over December 9 and 10.
The event welcomed residents from the Far South Coast and visitors to the renovated gallery to share in a music and art-filled couple of days, with free entry to SECCA and the Archibald exhibition.
"Saturday was such a brilliant day because we brought in our fellow arts and culture practitioners," Mr Dawson said.
"We had Fling Physical Theatre, we had a lot of our local musicians and performers, we had a film screening in the Bega Valley Commemorative Civic Centre, [Stonewave] Taiko drummers, and we had a couple of the finalists down here to give some artist talks in the gallery."
Del Kathryn Barton's short film, The Nightingale & the Rose, had a film screening, and Archibald finalists Randall Sinnamon for his 'Portrait of Joseph' and Zoe Young for her diptych 'Latrell + Winmarra' shared stories about their work.
Sam's Caravan helped to provide music for the event from Littleton Gardens, which included performances from Michael Menager, Howlin Mitch & the Habaneros, Kara Coen & the Fireflies, Whiskey Dram, and Wild Awkward.
The Young Archies competition, a portrait prize for budding young artists aged between 5 and 18, was judged on Saturday, with winners based on age groups Otto West (5-8yo), Orlo Lynnah (9-13yo), May Henderson (13-15yo), and Grace Hodges for 'Amelia' (16-18yo).
"It was a lot of stuff going on, and people just absolutely enjoyed the exhibition, enjoyed the new building, and enjoyed the whole experience," Mr Dawson said, some of which had travelled from further south in Gippsland, or day trips from Canberra.
Mr Dawson stated how Bega on a Sunday morning is often absent of crowds of people, but was amazed to witness during the weekend event how the car park overflowed with residents and travelers of all age groups and backgrounds.
"I love it with art, because you can see people with new born babies coming in and then there's nana who's 93 and in on her walker, having a look around and engaging just as much as well, and everyone in between," Mr Dawson said.
"So there's that unifying kind of nature."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.