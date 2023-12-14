Red Cafe farewells founder Mel Kean, new owners excited for next chapter

Mel Kean has been behind the counter, in the kitchen, and part of Red Cafe in Bega for the past 17 years, but she says it's now time to take a step back, focus on family, gardening and her buttercup yellow weatherboard cottage.
"I think really initially, I just want to physically relax," Mel said with a sigh, "and for me that will be pottering, being in the garden, [and] having more time to go and visit my mum."
With crimson paintings of local residents, wooden chairs painted in firebrick red, a ruby door and frames, faded crackling vermilion tables, a candy apple clock, and scarlet ceramic mugs and teapots, Red Cafe is more than just about colour.
"People assume I called the cafe Red because lots of things in it are red, but Red stands for 'regional, ethical, delicious', and so after I named the cafe that, I just suddenly became attracted to the colour red," Mel said.
"For me, I feel like running the business and preparing the food is a creative outlet, so I don't need to just buy someone else's product and put it on the shelf or in the fridge and sell it for profit.
"Because profit is not my driver, like I haven't ever run the business solely to make profit.
"For me it's been a real lifestyle thing, [and] I want to make food that not only I like, but using as much local produce as possible."
As she leaned back against the cold-to-touch brick wall hidden in an enclosed seating area behind the cafe and among a garden of potted plants and recycled pallet dividers, Mel smiled at what she had achieved.
Prior to moving, Mel had roles working in afterschool care at a primary school, private house cleaning, and washing dishes and rolling cutlery at a vegetarian cafe in Nowra.
"I've always loved food, I just loved to cook, but that doesn't necessarily translate into being able to produce food suitable for a busy service in a cafe environment," Mel said.
"I didn't know if I had that skill or not, so the people who mentored me [in Nowra] really beautifully, really encouraged me and gave me lots of freedom to bring ideas to the menu."
Drawing on the skills she had gained, and even though she had never run a business before, Mel restarted the little tea rooms at the old Bega Hospital for about six months before the fire, and found the community was really supportive when she developed Red Cafe.
In preparation to sell the business to Imogen Champagne and James Dedman, the new owners, Mel said she began sifting through a collection of old paperwork and previously submitted resumes, when she uncovered Imogen's from when she was 16.
The young couple taking over Red Cafe said they were looking forward to seeing where they were able to take the business.
"I think I'm looking forward to, kind of like, going from where Mel's taken it and seeing where it goes next," Imogen said.
"It's been such a massive part of Bega the last 17 years, and everyone has their own little idea of what Red Cafe is, and I want to see where we take it."
