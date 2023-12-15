Christmas party, meals and desserts that 'warm your heart' at Pearls Place

Junee Waites OAM sat at the end of a table with a smile as she listened to the joyful and friendship-filled conversations being made during the Pearls Place Christmas lunch on December 13.
With tables lined in deep red festive cloths, heads adorned with tissue paper crowns in a spectrum of colours, presents neatly nestled under a tree awaiting gifting, and outfits decorated for the season, more than 40 people filled the cobblestone Freemasons Lodge in Pambula.
"It's a wonderful way that bridges all ages and so the diversity is huge but we all find a common denominator, and here there is no judgement, we're all equal, we miss each other if we're missing for a week," Ms Waites OAM said.
"It's not unusual for us to have little toddlers, right up to a lady who is getting a letter from the King.
"[The] most times we see each other is once a week [when visiting here], and it's so special, for myself it's probably the healthiest meal I eat all week."
The president of Pearls Place, Pamela Johnstone said the people that attend were not necessarily lower in stature in the community, and reiterated that anyone was welcome to come on Wednesdays from 12-1pm and donate however much they can afford.
"It is a nice experience, it warms your heart," Ms Johnstone said, "It's not just Christmas lunch, every lunch is the same, they all have a good time."
"Last week we had 45 guests then we served the volunteers as well, so we served about 60 meals, we've got a budget of $100, it's tight," she said, and hoped more people would consider volunteering their time or donating produce.
She stated that donations no longer covered all the costs necessary to run the community-based social café, with funds helping to cover rent for the hall, food, insurance, kitchen appliances and items needed to serve their guests.
"Everyone comes in and donates what they can and out of that money we have to buy the food for the next week," she said.
"I have a veggie patch, I've got chooks, we all sort of help each other out, we do it for the people."
Lunch was either turkey breast, leg ham, and gravy, vegetarian filo parcels with cauliflower puree, or roast vegetables with peans and corn, while dessert included a Christmas pudding with custard or trifle.
Originally from Canberra, Ms Johnstone who now lived in Burragate said she fell in love with volunteering after her hairdresser recommended trying out Pearls, since she had been looking to meet new people in the community.
"Some people have been coming here for years and other people are new and they love it, they meet new friends, I've had a great time working here [and] I've met so many nice people," she said.
While the Christmas Lunch was the last event for 2023, it was also the last time chef and volunteer Greg Miller, who had been serving the community for six years, would be working in the kitchen, and as he walked out the door, he left with a smile.
For more information or to volunteer, click here
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.