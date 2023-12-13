Sapphire of Eden project springs back to life

It's a significant building project that been on, off and in question a number of times but the man behind the Sapphire of Eden apartments and hotel complex, John Palasty of Virtical said it's definitely going ahead now.
As evidence he pointed to the clean up taking place on the site.
On December 12 workers in protective suits were on site cleaning up the asbestos.
A NSW Environment Protection Authority spokesperson said officers had attended the site multiple times in recent weeks and would be monitoring compliance of asbestos transport and disposal while work was underway.
"The EPA is responsible for ensuring compliance with the rules around the transportation and disposal of asbestos. We continue to work with Bega Valley Shire Council, SafeWork NSW and the contractors for the site to ensure the safe transport of asbestos and its lawful disposal," the spokesperson said.
Mr Palasty said the clean up work was likely to take a while with construction work to start in March.
"We've got two months of cleaning up and decontamination. We'll be relaunching apartments for sale when construction starts," he said.
The site had been put on the market for expressions of interest but the level of interest didn't match the price Mr Palasty was seeking.
The resort size will change slightly to accommodate an increase in bedrooms to 86 with conferencing facilities for 100 people. The apartment numbers will remain at 86, Mr Palasty said.
Mr Palasty's partner Mark Toma "is out of Virtical completely" and was setting up a finance company, he said.
Asked about the potential involvement of hotel company Radisson, Mr Palasty said it was out of the picture.
"We're running the hotels ourselves and setting up Virtical Hotels. I've got over 150 people working for me," Mr Palasty said.
In reference to the earlier purchases of hotels in Melbourne, Sydney and Newcastle, he said Virtical had $2billion of projects.
He said he was funded from shares and equity from sales.
"I've developed over $1.2billion in Australia. It's equity, it's a family business and we're setting up a foundation for the area."
Mr Palasty said the Telstra tower in Eden would be relocated on the subdivision adjacent to the Fishermen's Club site as had always been planned and the tower would be "back in March giving Eden 5G".
