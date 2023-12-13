Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Sapphire of Eden project springs back to life

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated December 13 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's a significant building project that been on, off and in question a number of times but the man behind the Sapphire of Eden apartments and hotel complex, John Palasty of Virtical said it's definitely going ahead now.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help