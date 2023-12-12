Children at Little Yuin Preschool light up when Santa visits

As soon as they heard the siren on Santa's truck, the children at Little Yuin Preschool rushed to the front gate.
They excitedly greeted Santa and his three elves, all members of the Tilba Rural Fire Service.
The children had just enjoyed a Christmas lunch that volunteers from the Red Cross and Tilba Country Women's Association helped put together in the kitchen.
Tilba CWA member Annette Kennewell said the CWA was behind Santa's visit.
"We used our power and influence to get the RFS to have Santa here on time, decorate the truck and have the elves ready to go," she said.
The children were incredibly patient and polite sitting around Santa as he distributed presents.
The well-chosen Christmas presents came from Gunawirra which has supported the preschool for years in various ways.
It is a community organisation that has supported First Nations mothers, children and communities for 13 years.
During the year preschool director Kim Cooke worked with Tim Drummett of Proscape Garden Construction in Quaama to design nature play cultural landscaping.
It is now complete and Carl Taylor from Cobargo has artistically decorated the natural timber interactive play structures.
The preschool also has an edible garden space that Lauren Johnson of Cobargo coordinates.
She leads the children on a range of gardening-related activities that teach them about growing food and healthy eating.
"They race down there when it is time to go," she said.
There are tomatoes, strawberries and raspberries that the children can pick and eat while they are there.
"They raise seedlings, test different food growing techniques and harvest the garden," Ms Johnson said.
In the afternoon they cook with produce harvested from the garden.
The preschool used a recent grant to breathe new life into the garden by planting edible native plants like apple berry, native lemongrass, pigface and vanilla lily.
"They are more water efficient and it raises awareness about the native plants we can eat," Ms Johnson said.
Little Yuin is taking enrolments for 2024.
It will again run the Sounds, Words, Aboriginal language and Yarning (SWAY) program and continues to offer speech support via telehealth through Royal Far West.
Ms Cooke is looking forward to taking delivery of a new school bus in January.
For more than ten years Little Yuin has been able to provide door-to-door transport for children who need it to access critical early years education and care.
