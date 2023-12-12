Bega Valley Shire Council says crisis homes must be empty and dismantled

The complex disagreement between the Social Justice Advocates of the Sapphire Coast and Bega Valley Shire Council over crisis accommodation, will be played out in public at the council meeting on December 13.
The cornerstone of the debate is what is the definition of a moveable dwelling; the SJA said the crisis units are moveable and therefore classed as caravans and has obtained registration documents which say the units are caravans.
Council is adamant the units are not moveable and is concerned at the number of similar units springing up around the shire. Council has said there is no pathway for approval of the units.
Both parties will claim legal cases support their views..
For the SJA what is at stake is the future of crisis accommodation for the homeless in the shire. The SJA fundraised in the community to purchase units for the homeless. The idea of the crisis accommodation was to provide stability for a homeless person or family and give support from various agencies to get them back on their feet.
When SJA found Same Day Granny Flats costing around $40,000 for a unit, they believed the units would be approved and six have been installed, with council's full knowledge.
Now council has said they will have to be vacated when the lease runs out because they are not, and cannot be approved.
Crisis accommodation is provided for a maximum of six months in the SJA units and council wants to see the Bega units empty and dismantled after the current six month terms are complete.
Council is concerned a rash of units may provoke legal action from nearby residents and expose it to legal action and costs.
The alternative for the SJA is the purchase of manufactured homes which are built to a higher standard and significantly more expensive.
The SJA will be making presentations to council prior to the meeting and supporters are expected to be in the chamber during the meeting.
Professor Roz Hansen who is speaking for the SJA, has warned they are prepared to take it all the way to the Land and Environment Court if necessary.
