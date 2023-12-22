10 unique museums to delve into, discover and explore on the Sapphire Coast

With the Christmas holidays fast approaching, the Sapphire Coast has a great range of unique museums to delve into and discover, from killer whales to gold, and church to cheeses, here is a selection for you to explore.
An integral part of the Bermagui Community Centre, the museum includes treasured relics and over 11,000 professional scanned photographs and records allowing database searches to be made by topic or name, including 840 digitally reproduced photographs from glass negatives captured between 1880 and 1910 by a Tilba resident.
Opening hours: 10am to 2pm Tuesday and Friday. Christmas hours may vary
Entry prices: $5 for adults, with children under the age of 12, free.
Home of the legendary killer of the deep blue, Eden and Twofold Bay's Old Tom, a collection of handmade timber vessels, and exhibitions like that of 'Wrecked!' which showcases shipwrecks from along the Sapphire Coast, including a collection of photographs and artefacts, the museum has something for everyone.
Opening hours: Monday to Saturday (9.15am to 3.45pm), and Sunday (10.15am to 2.45pm). Christmas hours may vary.
Entry prices: $15 for adults (annual ticket is $30), $5 for children from 5 to 15yo (annual ticket is $10), children under the age of 5 is free. Admission Charges are subject to revision on a yearly basis.
Sitting in the Old Pambula Courthouse and Police Station on the corner of Monaro and Toallo Streets, The Society's library of history books, journals, microfilms, old newspapers, records and photographs is perfect for people researching their family history.
Whether one is exploring the archives to find photographs of old premises and building from the district and their importance, or learning if and how they are tied to the Bega Valley through ancestors, the building is home to significant and important collections from the Bega Valley.
Opening hours: After restoration, the building is planned to re-open on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
Situated on the top of the historic Tathra Wharf originally built in the 1860s, with a number of additions and restorations since, this museum greets visitors at the entry with an old-fashioned diving suit once used by residents in the district, and houses a collection maritime relics and the stories they share.
Opening hours: The Museum operates on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 3pm. Christmas hours may vary.
Entry prices: $2.00 per person, with children under the age of 12, free.
Situated at 52 Princes Highway, the museum, run by volunteers, houses a collection of items that help to respectfully capture and accurately tell the history of Cobargo.
Opening hours: 10am to 2pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday or by appointment.
Described as a "time capsule" and managed by the Bega Valley Historical Society, the museum is focused on the collection, preservation and celebration of the history of Bega and its surrounding districts.
Containing a hallway filled with framed and painted portraits, WWI and WWII memorabilia from residents who served, cameras, typewriters, bits and bobs of pendant-sized items to large machinery, the museum captures the history of the Valley within its walls.
Opening hours: 10am - 2pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Christmas hours may vary.
Entry prices: $10 for adults, $5 for Seniors and Pensioners, with children under the age of 12, free.
In a picturesque church hall determined to have been erected between 1857 and 1860, sits a museum dedicated to honouring the life and work of St Mary MacKillop and her Sisters.
Inside the hall on Calle Calle St in Eden, text and photos are framed in such a way to look as though they are arched church windows into the past, while a few artefacts are scattered around the space.
Opening hours: 10am to 4pm daily. Christmas hours may vary.
Built in 1993, the Heritage centre is a faithful reproduction of the original creamery building constructed in 1899, and provides visitors the opportunity to sample and purchase a selection of Bega Cheese.
If you're interested in learning more about how dairy farming has played a massive role in the Bega Valley, the centre has a section upstairs featuring original equipment from farms in the area, alongside The Spotted Cow Gallery where you can purchase items from local artisans.
Opening hours: 9am to 5pm daily. Closed Christmas Day.
After gold was discovered on a beach north of Bermagui in September 1880, nearly 250 kilograms of gold was unearthed using picks and shovels over the next three years, though the history of this goldfield is more than just gold, it includes a potential murder mystery as well.
Located at 769 Wallaga Lake Road, Wallaga Lake, the goldfield is described as Australia's only seaside goldfield due to its close proximity to the sea.
Opening hours: daily from Thursday to Sunday at 2pm. Christmas hours may vary.
A treasure trove for those interested in learning more about their family history or local residents, and with a collection comprising of 3600 artefacts, 8000 documents and 3000 photographs, the Old School Museum captures the history of Merimbula, Pambula, Lochiel and Nethercote within its sandstone walls.
Including a 100-year-old oyster punt (listed on the National Register of Historic Vessels) and the writing desk of Syms Covington, assistant to Charles Darwin on the epic voyage of HMS Beagle, the museum has something to capture your imagination and further your interest into the community's histories.
Opening hours: 1.30pm to 4pm, Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday. Christmas hours may vary.
