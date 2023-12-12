Central Tilba Public School teeming with talent

Central Tilba Public School's Talent Show had the audience riveted.
Family and friends were gobsmacked by gymnastic feats, spellbound by singers, dazzled by dancers and intrigued by a scary-looking science experiment.
That is just a few of the acts in the school's talent show on Monday, December 11.
Of the 19 acts that performed, six were gymnastic routines, with several set to music.
Some of the credit for those went to Heidi Stafford, a gymnastics instructor.
In addition to the gymnastics, Davi and Grace showed considerable coordination with their hula hoops and there was plenty of cheering when skipping sensations Tommy, Tully and Quinn hit the stage.
Promising ballerinas Bronte and Evie-Jay gave a graceful performance of Dance Ballerina.
Tinkabell was the first of the singers with a lovely rendition of Ed Sheeran's 'I See Fire' and Aella captivated the audience with her very sweet performance of 'Do-Re-Mi'.
Year 2 boys Jas, Coby and Levi sang their hearts out, as did the boys in the big class to bring the curtain down on the 2023 talent show.
Marcus had the audience in stitches, absolutely nailing his delivery of two jokes.
Georgia showed eye-hand coordination beyond her years catching and throwing a ball while Pippy did a perfect poetry recital of The Hen Song.
Grace had the audience spellbound by her amazing animal noises - the cows at the school mooing, the rooster crowing, plus uncanny imitations of sheep, cats and dogs.
Ethan and Dylan faced off with the microphone in a round of beatboxing, which got a rousing reception from the audience.
Ther were also huge cheers for Duke, Riley and Ethan and their science experiment.
No one was game to get too close given they were decked out in protective overalls, glasses and masks.
They very effectively demonstrated the power of carbon dioxide, turning a bottle of black cola into a cafe latte-coloured foaming fountain.
The gymnasts were impressive, showing teamwork, coordination, grace, skills and flexibility.
They inspired one toddler in the audience to join them at the edge of the stage, much to the delight of the audience.
Everyone walked away with a smile on their face and proud of how hard the pupils had practiced for their public performance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.