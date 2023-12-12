Bega District News
Fish on rampage after rains flush out estuaries

By Merimbula Big Game and Lakes Angling
Updated December 12 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 1:02pm
Tura Beach boys at it again! Daniel Cowlishaw with a lovely 58cm snapper taken on soft plastics at Long Point from Alex Barker's new boat.
With the seas offshore not yet conducive to game fishing, closer in there are some big ocean flathead along the coast from Kianniny to Lennards Island and past Boyds Tower at Eden - especially for those prepared to fish deep at 25-30 fathoms.

