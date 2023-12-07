Just a Minute: War

One of the four Horsemen of the Apocalypse in the Bible's book of Revelations is War.
War devastates lives, infrastructure, social order, economic prosperity, nations and peace. It is humanity's worst fear, and yet such destructive events have been occurring over time for thousands of years, provoked mostly by leadership with political, ideological, economic or religious motivation.
The Apostle James writes in James 4:1-3 'What causes fights and quarrels among you? Don't they come from your desires that battle within you? You desire but do not have, so you kill. You covet but you cannot get what you want, so you quarrel and fight. You do not have, because you do not ask God. When you ask, you do not receive because you ask with wrong motives, that you may spend what you get on your pleasures".
Nothing has really changed in human nature, and there is still strife and power grabbing, since the time of Jesus.
In contrast He said, "Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God" (Matthew 5.9).
Christianity teaches non violence and we should 'make every effort to live in peace with all men' (Hebrews 12:14), not taking revenge but allowing God to bring justice.
'"Vengeance is mine" says the Lord, "I will repay".' (Romans 12.19).
As we watch world conflicts unfold, let's remember that the blood of the innocent cries out for justice to Almighty God (Genesis 4.10), no matter which nation is doing the killing, and as Christians we are called to defend the innocent always. God judges a nation by how we take care of widows and orphans.
