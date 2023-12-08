Bega District News
Recovery support for flood-affected South Coast communities

By Staff Reporters
December 8 2023 - 1:54pm
Lake Conjola flooding on November 28, 2023. Picture Gaven Hampstead
Disaster assistance is now available in the Bega Valley, Edward River, Eurobodalla, Shoalhaven and Snowy Monaro Local Government Areas (LGAs) following severe flooding on November 28.

