Recovery support for flood-affected South Coast communities

Disaster assistance is now available in the Bega Valley, Edward River, Eurobodalla, Shoalhaven and Snowy Monaro Local Government Areas (LGAs) following severe flooding on November 28.
Federal Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt said the flooding caused significant damage across the region.
"These floods are a reminder that while we're largely experiencing a drier summer with a higher risk of bushfires, there is still the risk of flooding, and we all need to be prepared," Minister Watt said.
"This joint support will help residents, councils, farmers, small businesses and not-for-profits get back on their feet.
"I understand the NSW Government is continuing to assess the damage and fully understand the impact of this disaster, and the Albanese Government stands ready to assist as needed."
The assistance measures are being provided by the Albanese and Minns Governments through the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).
Support includes:
NSW Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said flood impacted community members, landowners, and primary producers will be supported in their clean-up and recovery.
"We know that many in these communities have faced natural disasters in recent years and this assistance will provide support for flood-affected residents who need it most," Minister Dib said.
"Emergency services were ready to assist the community during this sudden flooding, now this support is one way we can help assist communities get back on their feet."
For information relating to financial assistance, replacing lost documents, location of your nearest recovery centre and more, please contact Service NSW on 13 77 88 or visit www.nsw.gov.au.
To apply for a concessional loan or primary producer grant, contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit www.raa.nsw.gov.au.
Further information on disaster assistance can be found on the Australian Government's Disaster Assist website at www.disasterassist.gov.au.
