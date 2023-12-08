Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

After his memorable performance of Sparrows of Kabul at Cobargo, Fred Smith is back in the Far South Coast. Featuring some of Mr Smith's favourite musicians Matt Nightingale and Jacqui Bradley, he will be playing songs from his rich back catalogue and his brand new album Look. Look is full of wry musings about the ordinary stuff and the world we live in: the speed of modern life, love, isolation and the internet as humans continue to lurch onwards from crisis to crisis. Presented by Navigate Arts, at 7pm at the Old Tanja Church, 1140 Tathra-Bermagui Road. Doors open and dinner from 6pm. Delicious homemade food available for cash purchase and responsible BYO. Tickets $30, $25 concession, under 16 free. Tickets from humanitix