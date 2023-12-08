Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Carols night
December 8
Get ready for a night of Christmas carols and a chat to Santa at the Pambula-Merimbula Lions Club Carols at Club Sapphire, Merimbula on Friday, December 8. Join in the carols and traditional Christmas songs at this free family friendly event. Lions will be manning a barbecue outside, with musicians and singing in the auditorium. No BYO. Doors open 5pm.
Day VIEW Club
December 8
Merimbula Day VIEW Club is having its Christmas lunch at the Merimbula RSL on Friday, December 8 at 11.30 for 12 noon. Come along and enjoy the festive fun, games and raffles. To book, ring Joan Kelher on 02 6495 3944 (asap) .
Wilderness Walk
December 9
A Wilderness to Water guided walking tour will be held in the Jiguma Recreation Reserve on Saturday, December 9 from 10am to 1.30pm, starting at the Pambula Beach Surf Club. Explore the unique vegetation with botanist Jackie Miles, geology with Jeff Vaughan and learn about the Aboriginal cultural history of the area with Nathan Lygon. Enjoy lunch and talks at the Pambula River mouth and there's kids' activities. For more information and to register, visit council's website.
St Patrick's Christmas Festival
December 9
Starting at 10am and finishing up at 1pm St Patrick's Community Christmas Festival is set to return for the second year in a row at Gipps Street on Saturday December 9. With many local businesses and stall holders set up on the day guests will get the perfect chance to browse for Christmas gifts. The festival also includes live music, dog high jump, pony rides, PCYC activities, baby farm animals encounters, a dunk tank and school stalls filled with entertainment for the kids. There will also be Christmas Raffle with a variety of prizes to be won.
Free entry at SECCA
December 9, 10
Council said there will be free entry to SECCA (South East Centre for Contemporary Art) and the Archibald exhibition December 9 and 10. Saturday, December 9 will feature free art workshops, roving performers, the screening of an acclaimed short film, music and food trucks. Winners of the Young Archies, a portrait competition for budding young artists in the shire aged between 5 and 18 years will be announced. Go to the SECCA website for further details.
Art Show
December 12-20
Merimbula and District Arts Group will hold an art exhibition December 12-20 at Twyford Hall, Merimbula, open daily 10.00am - 4pm with free entry. The art art exhibition will feature high quality art and craft which are for sale and are by members of Merimbula and District Arts Group. Works include paintings, both framed and unframed as well as a variety of crafts and smaller items such as cards. Support the local talented artists of Merimbula and district and pick up a Christmas present.
Christmas on Imlay
December 14
Come along for an evening of late night shopping and Christmas festivities on Imlay Street Eden between 5pm and 8pm on Thursday, December 14. There will be a variety of market stalls, a chocolate wheel, wood chopping, live music and a designated kids zone with face painting, games and colouring in.
Village Vibes
December 15
Pambula Rotary and Pambula Business Chamber have organised the popular Christmas event in Pambula village for December 15, 5-7.30pm with late night shopping, food stalls, face painting, music and Santa arriving at 6.30pm.
CWA Bake sale
Bega, December 15
CWA Bega branch members will be at the Bega Produce Market in Littleton Gardens from 8am to 1pm selling their delicious home-made Christmas cakes, puddings and shortbread.
Kids Christmas Party
December 16
Come one, come all, to this family celebration at the lovely little Nethercote Hall. Party food, games, fire trucks and Santa photos. Bring all the little kids and big kids for some festive cheer! Startng at 4pm, food and live music will begin from 6pm.
Fred Smith at Old Tanja Church
December 16
After his memorable performance of Sparrows of Kabul at Cobargo, Fred Smith is back in the Far South Coast. Featuring some of Mr Smith's favourite musicians Matt Nightingale and Jacqui Bradley, he will be playing songs from his rich back catalogue and his brand new album Look. Look is full of wry musings about the ordinary stuff and the world we live in: the speed of modern life, love, isolation and the internet as humans continue to lurch onwards from crisis to crisis. Presented by Navigate Arts, at 7pm at the Old Tanja Church, 1140 Tathra-Bermagui Road. Doors open and dinner from 6pm. Delicious homemade food available for cash purchase and responsible BYO. Tickets $30, $25 concession, under 16 free. Tickets from humanitix
Bega Society's Xmas Tractor and Truck Parade
December 22
Families are invited to come along to an evening of celebration at the Bega Showgrounds on Friday December 22. The event will kick off at 5pm within the showgrounds with a Twilight Car Boot Sale wherein people can bring along items they'd like to sell, $10 entry for every car wanting to sell. There will be local food stalls, market stalls, live music and presentations from people within the Bega Show Society, who will launch the parade. Wherein 10 trucks and 10 tractors, decorated in Christmas lights and decorations will begin a 9km parafe through the main streets of Bega starting from the showgrounds at 8.45pm.
Coffee fundraiser
December 25
Yes on Christmas morning you will still be able to get your coffee from Wild Rye's Roastery from 8-11am. The Christmas morning opening is a fundraiser for the Social Justice Advocates' crisis housing for the homeless. Drop in and spread some Christmas cheer.
Renowned Celtic and World folk musicians at Four Winds
January 17
Two extraordinary forces from the Celtic and World folk scenes will come together under the spotted gums at Four Winds to welcome in the new year. Irish folk legend Andy Irvine and Dallahan promise a joyous, uplifting evening celebrating the way music moves us. Four Winds and Yuin Folk Club have handcrafted an experience of delicious family-friendly food, refreshments and music. Andy Irvine and Dallahan will play at Four Winds' Windsong Pavilion on Wednesday, January 17 from 6-8.30pm. Food truck and bar open from 5pm. Tickets from Four Winds.
