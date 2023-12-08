A real Bega Valley Christmas feast

This week I was set a challenge that served up two of my loves - the Bega Valley community...and food.
Could a Christmas family feast be assembled using only produce grown, harvested or prepared right here on the Sapphire Coast.
Challenge accepted!
The centrepiece of any Aussie Christmas lunch is the meat and seafood selection.
Seafood is a no-brainer for the Far South Coast - fresh options abound with delicious fish and prawns available all over the place.
Oysters could be an issue this year given the recent torrential rain pressing pause on the Christmas harvest, but fingers crossed our growers get the all clear in time.
You can't go past multi-award-winning Tathra Oysters for "full fat" Sydney rock oysters grown in the pristine waters of Mimosa Rocks National Park.
Head to South Coast Fish Processors in Eden for a great selection caught locally and sold as fresh as it gets. The fish arriving at the wharf only crosses to the shopfront across the road.
While you're in Eden, duck over the the Sapphire Smokehouse for locally smoked salmon and mussels, and even smoked chicken.
For those who are keen on a traditional ham, try Goodall's Quality Meats in Merimbula, where David Goodall prepares and cures his own hams, chorizo and salami. He also has turkey on the menu.
David's hams are incredibly popular so order early!
I love a honey glaze on my Christmas ham so, if they have some available, grab a tub from the Bega Valley Beekeepers Association at one of the many local produce markets.
Alternatively, if you can't wait until market day Bee and Berry, in Burragate, has a bold and delicious raw honey straight from the hive to the jar.
I also need some brown sugar, mustard and apple cider vinegar for the glaze. No doubt there are local options (please email me with details), but such staples can also be sourced at the Sapphire Community Pantry in Bega.
How about side dishes?
Easy - Bega's SCPA Produce Market every Friday has a wide selection of leafy greens, vegetables and local garlic from producers like Yowrie Valley Growers (@yowrievallyegrowers on Instagram) and Grassboots Farm.
There are also beautiful fresh spuds from Terry the Potato Man, so my potato bake is sorted.
Just need some fresh cream and grated tasty cheese - now where will I get that in Bega....!
Add some tomatoes and basil from Mountain View at Coolagolite, lettuce from Larry at Millingandi Greens, fetta cheese from Niagara Lane Kameruka and olive oil from Bega Valley Olive Grove and you have a delectable side salad as well.
Don't forget to head past Honorbread in Bermagui for fresh baked rolls.
While there be sure to pick up a cinnamon bun or three for dessert!! They go wonderfully with fresh-roasted coffee beans from Wild Rye's in Pambula
Bega Valley Eggs and Tilba Dairy's pure Jersey milk make a great base for a home-made custard, to which you might like to add some dark rum or peach brandy from Reedy Swamp Distillery.
The custard will only need a splash, leaving plenty more for post-lunch drinks!
And for the kids - big and small - Cobargo General Store stocks Cobargo Homemade Ice-Cream, combining seasonal flavours with locally sourced fruits and nuts (try the finger lime!).
So how's that for a Christmas feast?
Honey-glazed ham with smoked chicken, fresh fish and prawns, a leafy salad, roasted carrots and vegetables, creamy garlic potato bake and fresh bread rolls on the side.
Follow that with brandy custard, fresh fruits, cinnamon buns, ice-cream and coffee.
And all sourced right here in the Bega Valley.
(There are bound to be plenty more producers and outlets to choose from and I'm sorry for anyone I have missed - but this will certainly get you started)
Now that's a fantastic gift to prepare for your loved ones and local producers (and me!).
