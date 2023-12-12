Eden kids design innovative bush fire preparedness resources

Year 5 and 6 students at Eden Public School were recognised for their resilience, innovation and creativity after successfully completing the Project Firestorm program.
The program asked students to think of ways to keep their communities safe in the preparation, survival and recovery of future bush fires, encouraging them to think critically and creatively and then design solutions for it.
As the students gathered in their school hall, the various groups began to present their inventions, ideas and designs, which were set up on desks spread across the hall.
Walking around the hall, family staff and Rural Fire Service (RFS) personnel browsed through the different designs and prototypes, with students giving a run down of their ideas.
Eden Public School Year 5 and 6 teacher, Josh Mawby, said he was proud of the body of work the students had presented.
"I think the outcome, the real outcome from Project Firestorm is that students are aware of how to keep themselves safe and how they can help support communities safe," he said.
"I think the students have built more resilience towards bush fires because of this and I think they understand at a really deep level, how to keep themselves and others safe."
Mr Mawby said from all the innovative projects presented on the day, many had a focus on animal welfare as well as the use of technology to help people stay informed.
"With this generation of students coming through, you can definitely see that there's a more tech orientated approach to designing something new and I think that in itself is something really special about this project," he said.
"They were able to follow a design process from start to finish in groups of three or four and going through that process of developing ideas and working together to create something new, which was really inspiring."
Eden RFS unit group officer Peter Standen said he found many of the ideas to be "very imaginative".
"They have tried to use technology as much as possible and their focus has been on people's safety which is the primary priority, they've all done very well and have put a lot of effort into it," he said. Ivy
Year five student and newly elected co-school captain Ivy Murray said her group came up with an app which they nicknamed the RFSAR Roadblock which would inform people of any road blockages caused from the fires.
Included within the app was the possibility to contact someone if any animals were seen on the road during the fires, so that they could be rescued and taken to a shelter.
"We just thought of the roads and the dangers of getting out as well as helping animals and we put them together because we didn't know which one to choose and so we came up with this app," she said.
"I'm super happy with how it came out and I'm proud of my team, like we came so far and I hope it can be made into something."
Co-school captain Ruby Watkin said she and her group had also had a focus on protecting wildlife.
"It's an app where if you see an animal close to a fire you can find where it is on the map and click enter and it should send to the RFS people so they can try and pick it up and take it to an underground bunker," she said.
Year five student and co-school captain Truman Dickson said their project targeted preparations for bush fires with a focus on cultural burns.
"We made an app called Deadly Burns where you can hire people to do cultural burns off your property so that when the fires come it's a lot harder to burn everything down," he said.
"Ideally Deadly Burns is an access point to basically get people to access cultural burns services and prepare their homes for bush fires."
Project Firestorm was brought about in the school through the NSW Department of Education, as a STEM unit of study, aligning with the RFS interactive Project Firestorm program released in 2019.
Through the unit students were encouraged to develop an understanding of the management of environments and how people influence the places in which they live.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.