Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Community

Release of 'Chop Chat Chew' cookbook with recipes that 'actually work'

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated December 7 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 1:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After a Bega Valley non profit had great success in establishing cooking and social programs, nourishing the mind and spirit just as much as the stomach, they have released a cookbook.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help