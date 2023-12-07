Release of 'Chop Chat Chew' cookbook with recipes that 'actually work'

After a Bega Valley non profit had great success in establishing cooking and social programs, nourishing the mind and spirit just as much as the stomach, they have released a cookbook.
Founder of Sapphire Coast Pantry, Christine Welsh developed a cooking program called Chop Chat Chew with a purpose of bringing small groups of people together over a shared love of food, after receiving a grant from Coordinaire Primary Health Network.
Through five locations across the Bega Valley, 90 participants and volunteer facilitators engaged in 37 cooking sessions, each filled with conversations accompanied by great food.
"We cooked and shared delicious food, and new friendships were formed," Christine said, before sharing how participants included people with disabilities, isolated people, people caring for elderly parents, and new arrivals in Australia.
"The cooking groups were about more than cooking - cooking was just the medium used to get people working together, talking together, having fun and relaxing," she said.
"It wasn't about teaching people how to cook, though some did get that out of it, but what most people got out of it was something that was fun to do, meeting new people, and getting them out of the house."
With the remainder of the grant, Christine and her partner Peter wrote and printed a small cookbook, filled with photographs, heartfelt anecdotes about some of the participants, and recipes from the Chop Chat Chew program.
"The book looks fantastic, and because we cooked every recipe, we know they actually work!"
If you are interested in a copy of the cookbook, Sapphire Coast Pantry is located at 2 Peden Street in Bega.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.