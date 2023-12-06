Don't miss renowned Celtic and World folk musicians at Four Winds

Two extraordinary forces from the Celtic and World folk scenes will come together under the spotted gums at Four Winds to welcome in the new year.
The event is a collaboration between the Yuin Folk Club, renowned for producing the Cobargo Folk Festival, and Four Winds Concerts.
Irish folk legend Andy Irvine and Dallahan promise a joyous, uplifting evening celebrating the way music moves us.
Four Winds and Yuin Folk Club have handcrafted an experience of delicious family-friendly food, refreshments and music.
Hailed as 'a tradition in himself', Andy Irvine is a legend in the traditional folk and world music scenes and not to be missed.
He is a regular visitor to Australia and has a great love of the country, particularly the outback.
A world music pioneer and an icon for traditional music and musicians, he is one of the great Irish singers.
His voice is one of a handful of truly great ones that gets to the very soul of Ireland.
As a soloist, Mr Irvine fils the role of the archetypal troubadour with a show and a travelling lifestyle that reflects his lifelong influence Woody Guthrie.
His repertoire consists of Irish traditional songs, dexterous Balkan dance tunes and a compelling canon of his own self-penned songs.
Musician, singer, songwriter, Mr Irvine has maintained his highly individual performing skills through his career of more than 55 years.
He has been at the helm of legendary bands like Planxty in the '70s, Patrick Street, Mozaik, LAPD and recently Usher's Island.
The Irish Times wrote Mr Irvine is "often copied, never equalled".
Forged in Scotland and Ireland's traditional music scene, and drawing on the music of the Balkans and North America, Dallahan take their listeners on a true journey.
They are an impressive mix of traditional folk and modern energy - think Mumford & Sons and Passenger.
Traversing styles and countries of the world in a dazzling live show, they create their own unique brand of World-folk delivered with stunning virtuosity.
The lineup comprises Jack Badcock on guitar and vocals, Ciaran Ryan on banjo, mandolin and fiddle. Andrew Waite on accordion and Benedict Morris on fiddle.
To date, they have brought their live show to 23 countries, earned three nominations for 'Folk Band of the Year' in 2016, 2019 and 2022 and enjoyed collaborations including with songwriting legend Dougie MacLean.
In a review Bright Young Folk said "wild and free yet precise and flawless, a bold stroke on the teeming trad folk landscape".
Andy Irvine and Dallahan will play at Four Winds' Windsong Pavilion on Wednesday, January 17 from 6-8.30pm.
Food truck and bar open from 5pm.
Tickets from Four Winds.
