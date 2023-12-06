Bega District News
Free entry to SECCA, Archibald exhibition this weekend

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 6 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 2:59pm
Bega Valley Shire Council is pleased to announce free entry to SECCA (South East Centre for Contemporary Art) and the Archibald exhibition on the weekend of December 9-10.

