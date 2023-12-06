Which Christmas themed events are happening near you

The month of Christmas cheer is officially upon us and there's lots planned for the Bega Valley over the coming weeks, with an array of festive events mapped out across several towns.
From late night shopping to Christmas parades there'll be plenty of occasions to entertain the kids and find local goodies to gift your loved ones.
The first event to kick off the festivities is the Bega Chamber of Commerce's annual Christmas Family Carnival.
Hosted within the Littleton Gardens on Thursday, December 7, the carnival will begin at 4pm and finish at 8pm.
There'll be a range of entertainment from jumping castles and slides, to free face painting to a kids Christmas craft corner.
Musical performances from Felicity Dowd, Matty Preo, Local Schools and Churches will enchant, along with Santa's visit of course.
There'll also be lots of prizes to be won from the chocolate wheel and food stalls offering a range of sweets and savoury goodies.
Next to entertain families is a night of Christmas carols at Club Sapphire Merimbula on Friday night, December 8.
Hosted by the Pambula-Merimbula Lions Club, the community is invited to join in the carols and traditional Christmas songs - with Santa popping in at some stage to say hello too!
The next event that families and Christmas enthusiasts alike can look forward to is St Patrick's Christmas Festival.
Starting at 10am and finishing up at 1pm St Patrick's Community Christmas Festival is set to return for the second year in a row at Gipps Street on Saturday December 9.
With many local businesses and stall holders set up on the day guests will get the perfect chance to browse for Christmas gifts.
The festival also includes live music, dog high jump, pony rides, PCYC activities, baby farm animals encounters, a dunk tank and school stalls filled with entertainment for the kids.
There will also be Christmas Raffle with a variety of prizes to be won.
The next Christmas themed event won't be until the following Thursday providing ample time for families to look into making handmade and consumable gifts.
To get some ideas read our story on alternative and affordable ways to treat your loved ones this Christmas - all whilst having a bit of fun, tapping into your inner child and creating core memories without breaking bank.
Christmas on Imlay on Thursday, December 14 will give people the chance to take part in an evening of late night shopping and Christmas festivities.
Starting at 5pm and finishing at 8pm, there will be a variety of market stalls for people to browse through and a chocolate wheel with plenty of prizes to win.
There'll also be lots of entertainment for the whole family to enjoy from wood chopping, to live music and a designated kids zone with face painting, games and colouring in.
The next day the spirit of Christmas will come alive again for the Village Vibes event hosted by Pambula Rotary and the Pambula Business Chamber.
This popular annual event will bring about late night shopping, food stalls, face painting and music from 5 pm to 7.30 pm with a special visit from Santa at 6.30pm.
The following day Santa will return again for the Kids Christmas Party at Nethercote Hall.
Organisers of the party have stated ' come one, come all' to the family friendly celebration which will feature food, games, fire trucks and photos with Santa.
The event will begin at 4pm, with food and live music beginning from 6pm.
The following week on Friday December 22, families are invited to come along to an evening of celebration at the Bega Showgrounds for Bega Society's Xmas Tractor and Truck Parade.
The parade will kick off at 5pm within the showgrounds with a Twilight Car Boot Sale wherein people can bring along items they'd like to sell.
There'll be a $10 entry for every car taking part in the Twilight Car Boot Sale.
Local food stalls and market stalls will be set up and people will be able to enjoy live music and presentations from people within the Bega Show Society, who will launch the parade.
Once launched, 10 trucks and 10 tractors, decorated in Christmas lights and decorations will begin a 9km parade through the main streets of Bega starting from the showgrounds at 8.45pm.
