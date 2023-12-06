Bega District News
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Which Christmas themed events are happening near you

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated December 6 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 3:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Santa arrives for the annual Bega Chamber of Commerce Christmas festivities on Thursday, December 7. Photo: Ben Smyth
Santa arrives for the annual Bega Chamber of Commerce Christmas festivities on Thursday, December 7. Photo: Ben Smyth

The month of Christmas cheer is officially upon us and there's lots planned for the Bega Valley over the coming weeks, with an array of festive events mapped out across several towns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.