North of Eden Distillery has long been recognised for using locally-sourced ingredients, but it's just announced its popular 'Classic' gin is now being made with juniper grown here in the south-east.
The multi award-winning distillery, located on the NSW Sapphire Coast, has just relaunched its Classic gin using juniper grown in Bombala, less than 100km from the distillery.
Head distiller and owner Gavin Hughes explained juniper was the single most important ingredient in gin.
"But unfortunately most juniper in Australian gins has to be flown in from Eastern Europe, which generates a massive carbon footprint," he said.
"To be able to source juniper from just up the road is absolutely brilliant from a sustainability perspective, but it also means we can now control the provenance of all the ingredients we use in our gins.
"We already grow a lot of our own botanicals at the distillery, but the thing we can't grow here because of the climate is juniper.
"Now we've found a reliable source of local juniper, our aim is to transition all our gins to locally grown juniper over the next 12 months."
Gavin said sourcing as much as they could locally and reducing the distillery's carbon footprint was something the distillery was "absolutely passionate" about, which is why this new move was so exciting.
While some other distilleries in South Australia and Victoria have used Australian grown juniper to make "limited release" gins, North of Eden said it would be the first distillery in Australia to transition its entire range to locally grown juniper on a consistent and ongoing basis.
Juniper growers Lucy Vincent and her husband Bruce Campbell said they loved this collaboration between local businesses.
"Our aim will be to continue our partnership with North of Eden Distillery and to supply them with all the juniper they need over the coming years," they added.
Gavin reciprocated that love of working with Lucy and Bruce and "supporting a burgeoning local juniper industry".
"But, best of all, their juniper actually tastes better than the stuff we were importing. Our Classic gin tasted incredible before, but now we're using local juniper it tastes even better!"
North of Eden's new Classic gin was currently available online at www.northofeden.com.au and at the distillery's weekend cellar door.
It will be progressively rolled out to bottle shops and stockists.
