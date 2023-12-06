Bega District News
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
North of Eden gin distillery partners with Bombala juniper farm on relaunched Classic

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 6 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 11:21am
North of Eden Distillery has long been recognised for using locally-sourced ingredients, but it's just announced its popular 'Classic' gin is now being made with juniper grown here in the south-east.

