Cobargo turns 'pie-in-the-sky' idea into reality

Volunteers have turned a bold idea into reality with the launch of four E-Hubs in Cobargo.
Bega Valley Shire councillors and Jo Evans, deputy secretary of the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, spoke at the well-attended launch at the Cobargo School of Arts Hall on Saturday, December 2.
The E-Hubs are four systems of solar roof panels and batteries that have been installed and commissioned at Cobargo's co-op, fire station, School of Arts Hall and RSL Memorial Hall.
Bermagui's Bill Southwood said the project was driven by Zena Armstrong and Frank Muller.
Cobargo and District Energy Transition (CaDET), a group of volunteers from Cobargo, Coolagolite, Bermagui and Verona, ran the project.
The steering group comprised Ms Armstrong, Frank Muller, Alan Clarke, Alex Boulgakov and Mr Southwood.
Mr Muller said the project was born out of the Black Summer bushfires when Cobargo, Bermagui and surrounds were without power for ten days.
"That meant no water, no communications, no petrol or diesel, no EFTPOS so energy resilience was a concern expressed at a community gathering in January 2020."
Mr Muller said CaDET aims to improve resilience, reduce emissions, tackle climate change and benefit the local economy through lower power bills, creating jobs and new skills.
Ms Boulgakov, an engineer, described the capacity of the rooftop solar and battery systems of the School of Arts Hall and RSL Memorial Hall.
The halls can now be places of climate relief when very hot weather coincides with blackouts.
"People can go there, for a shower, cold drink, cool down in air-conditioning and charge mobile phones," Mr Southwood said.
The fire station's systems enables the RFS to continue to protect the community during power outages.
The co-op's capacity is the largest of the four.
"That allows it to remain open and provide the community with essential goods and services, including petrol pumps," Ms Boulgakov said.
"In normal times, the systems mean lower power bills and feeding energy into the grid."
A family commitment prevented Eden-Monaro MP Kristy McBain from attending so councillor Helen O'Neil delivered Ms McBain's speech on her behalf.
"When I first heard of it, it seemed so necessary but it was a bold, pie-in-the-sky idea."
Ms Evans said it was inspiring to see practical, grassroots-level work.
Ms Boulgakov said they hope it will be a playbook for other communities.
The E-Hubs were funded by a $450,000 federal government Black Summer grant.
South Coast Solar Renewables won the tender to supply, install, commission and maintain the E-Hubs.
