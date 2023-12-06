Bega District News
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Cobargo turns 'pie-in-the-sky' idea into reality

By Marion Williams
Updated December 6 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 11:36am
Cobargo's four E-Hubs were officially launched in the Cobargo School of Arts Hall on Saturday, December 2. Picture by Marion Williams
Cobargo's four E-Hubs were officially launched in the Cobargo School of Arts Hall on Saturday, December 2. Picture by Marion Williams

Volunteers have turned a bold idea into reality with the launch of four E-Hubs in Cobargo.

Marion Williams

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

