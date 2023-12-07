Disaster assistance now available for Bega Valley

The NSW and federal governments have announced disaster assistance is now available in the Bega Valley following severe flooding from November 28.
Support includes assistance for eligible residents and support for local councils to help with the costs of cleaning up and restoring damaged essential public assets.
Federal Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt said the flooding caused significant damage across the region.
Mayor of Bega Valley Shire Russell Fitzpatrick warned that council would need major assistance from state and federal governments to cover the repairs and in some cases, rebuilds, due to the flood damage in the shire.
In a statement to ACM council said it was continuing to assess the condition of its essential infrastructure following the recent floods.
"Council is aware of substantial damage across all parts of the Bega Valley to road, bridge and stormwater assets and also loss and damage to community assets including parks, sportsgrounds, boat ramps and landscaped community areas.
"Data is being collated from inspections and estimates of reconstruction costs formulated. This information will be forwarded to Transport for NSW and will form part of our application for the state and federal disaster funding arrangements now that a natural disaster has been formally declared for the region," council said.
But council also said it would not be waiting for funding to arrive but would immediately prioritise emergency works around the transport network in order to restore the level of service to the community.
