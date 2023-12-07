Bega District News
Disaster assistance now available for Bega Valley

By Denise Dion
Updated December 7 2023 - 10:24pm, first published 10:23pm
The new bridge at the Yowaka River on Nethercote Road went underwater despite the rebuild having an increased height. Picture by Denise Dion
The new bridge at the Yowaka River on Nethercote Road went underwater despite the rebuild having an increased height. Picture by Denise Dion

The NSW and federal governments have announced disaster assistance is now available in the Bega Valley following severe flooding from November 28.

