Grab your bike and jump into the Far South Coast's MTB tracks

While the Far South Coast has long been a destination of choice for mountain bike enthusiasts, the number of purpose-built trails and infrastructure has soared in recent times.
This year saw the long-awaited opening of the incredible Gravity Eden trail network and only this week a $4.3million MTB precinct was launched near Narooma.
With gorgeous national parks, extensive state forests and stunning seaside scenery, there is a lot to love about cycling on the Far South Coast.
Then again, perhaps you should be keeping an eye on the trail in front of you if you plan to tackle the several hundred kilometres of singletrack, flow rides and jump tracks on offer.
Keep reading for a selection of the amazing variety of MTB trails to explore here.
The long-anticipated public access to Eden's new mountain bike trails is being celebrated as Gravity Eden Mountain Bike Park opens in Nullica State Forest.
Gravity Eden boasts 58km of purpose-built trails spanning a remarkable 300-metre elevation
The trails have already gained much acclaim - hosting the Quad Crown MTB series in September ahead of opening to the general public in early November.
Long the main destination for MTB enthusiasts heading to the Far South Coast, Tathra now has plenty of competition. But there's still no denying the extent of Tathra's singletrack network remains among the best and most popular in the region.
From the 'JJ's' blue-rated section of the Fire Shed Trails, to Nizentite on the Bundadung Trails, Tathra's offerings claim all 10 places in the global rankings Top 10 most popular Far South Coast trails according to users of Trailforks.
For the super keen, there are a few 'black diamond' rated sections - Evil Tom and No Second Thoughts among them - and even a couple rated 'double black diamond' - Bad Apples, and No Double Dipping!
You may not be aware of these ones, but just north of Bermagui you'll find the secluded "Bermagui Dirtsurfers MTB Park". The trailhead is on Scenic Drive, turn off Wallaga Lake Rd, with around a dozen sections to explore. There's a flat track circuit at the trailhead, or tackle the full loop, but be prepared - it includes sections called Lung Buster, Double Bump and the Bermagui Switchbacks.
For those looking for more of a casual relaxed ride, or with young children, there's now a continuous link of bike paths stretching all the way from the Narooma Wharf, or Quota Park near the Quarterdeck, right through to Dalmeny Oval.
Take in the Mill Bay boardwalk, marine life at the Narooma boat ramp and nearby saltwater lagoon, on the way to spectacular beach views over Kianga and Dalmeny. The path runs for approximately 10.5km.
The $4.3million project, co-funded by the federal and state governments, has delivered 85km of trails and a trail head carpark at its base in Bodalla State Forest, north of Dalmeny.
Opened just this week (December 20), Dirt Art calls it "one of the most comprehensive single stage trail developments we've ever designed and built".
"Narooma has it all! From backcountry trail riding, to huge bike park-style jump and flow trails, and everything in between. To top it all off, the trails are only a stone's throw from stunning beaches."
Main car park on Mitchells Ridge Rd.
A little further north and you will find a few smaller trails cut into the woodlands around Mogo.
Turn off the Princes Hwy at Maulbrooks Rd (south of Mogo) and drive until you find the car park at Dam Road. Scattered around this area are 19 blue rated sections and a handful of green ones.
Just to the north of Mogo, you will find the Deep Creek Dam Trails with a further 22 blue sections and 2 black diamonds. To get there, take Tomakin Rd out of Mogo then turn north on Dunns Creek Rd, with the start of the MTB loop on The Ridge Rd. Or for the more adventurous, take the Dog Trap Rd out of Mogo, which intersects with several of the bike trails around Mogo Hill.
And of course, over summer our neighbouring snow resorts open up for MTB enthusiasts.
Head to Cooma, Jindabyne and Thredbo for plenty of green blue and black options.
And at Thredbo Bike Park, ski lifts take your bikes instead of your boards for plenty of downhill fun and thrills, with unrivalled views.
So get on yer bike and explore the Far South Coast!
