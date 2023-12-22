Grab your bike and jump into the Far South Coast's MTB tracks

Just to the north of Mogo, you will find the Deep Creek Dam Trails with a further 22 blue sections and 2 black diamonds. To get there, take Tomakin Rd out of Mogo then turn north on Dunns Creek Rd, with the start of the MTB loop on The Ridge Rd. Or for the more adventurous, take the Dog Trap Rd out of Mogo, which intersects with several of the bike trails around Mogo Hill.