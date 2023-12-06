Youth invited to get creative with SoundCheck and Bioluminescence workshops

A professional musician, an ARIA award winner, and a digital creative are collaborating to create free workshops for youth in the Bega Valley.
An information session will be running this Sunday, December 10 to cover the two programs that will be conducted in 2024, 'SoundCheck' and 'Bioluminescence.'
Musician Sats Kramer along with award-winning songwriter Tony King are running 'SoundCheck,' a series of workshops covering stage hosting, writing songs and lyrics, and the process behind sound production.
"It's going to be songwriting, but we're also going to be teaching the technology behind the recording and then giving the young participants a chance to kind of have a base level understanding of the music industry," Mr Kramer said.
"The workshop itself will be on Saturdays on the lead up to the Cobargo Folk Festival, so there'll be four sessions before the festival, [and] another two afterwards just to finalise their recordings and make film clips for their songs."
ARIA award winning songwriter, Tony King plans to teach the 12 to 24-year-olds the process to writing a good song, and said participants can bring instruments or just come as they are.
A parallel program will be running during the same time period, by Scott Baker, the project facilitator for The Bioluminescence Project, who previously ran successful events across the Bega Valley.
Described as where art meets science meets nature, the program allows youth on the Far South Coast to learn the process behind creating projections on to buildings.
Similar to the colourful and mesmerising projections at Enlighten Canberra and Vivid Sydney, where visitors are enchanted by stories captured in lights, the project provides a hands-on workshop allowing participants to create large scale projection visuals.
Those participating in the Bioluminescence workshops will have the chance to learn live video projection mapping event at the Cobargo Folk Festival in 2024, with a further opportunity to create a lighting installation powered with renewable energy.
"We're going to be partnering with [Renewable Cobargo] to be able to repurpose old solar panels and hook that up with a battery system to be able to power these creative lighting installations," Mr Baker said.
"[We'll] be able to give the night time of Cobargo Folk Festival an extra bit of light and colour."
There will be a free lunch and information session at Cobargo Community Access Centre from 12pm, Sunday, December 10, or click here to sign up. Spots are limited.
