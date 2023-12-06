Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Youth invited to get creative with SoundCheck and Bioluminescence workshops

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated December 7 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 10:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A professional musician, an ARIA award winner, and a digital creative are collaborating to create free workshops for youth in the Bega Valley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help