Rain so welcome...but not all at once

I feel like I should apologise.
Apologise for Jimmy's editorial you all read last week saying how much he has started to enjoy rainy weather since moving to the Valley.
I know he didn't mean to have all the rain fall at once!
For those who have lived in Bega longer than our newest journo, storms and the Bega River in flood are nothing new.
Numerous questions on whether Jellat is closed yet - or when will it reopen - the obligatory photo of the Bega Maccas corner with Kiss's Lagoon and Poplar St missing below the waterline, calls for the various lake entrances to be opened sooner...it's all been done before and will no doubt be done again.
Unfortunately the aftermath and the damage caused is also nothing new.
Dare I say some of the damage this time around seems more significant than previous incidents though.
We've been shown images of multiple causeways washed away, collapsed bridge approaches, box culverts left exposed with the unsealed road around it simply gone.
And I've never seen Narira Creek in Cobargo at that level before, smashing through the children's playground and riverside sculpture walk!
If nothing else it shows how important the message is to never drive through floodwaters - you just don't know what the road is like under the surface.
Thankfully, there were no flood rescues required in the Bega Valley this time around, hopefully an indication of people heeding that clear message from the SES, coupled with the great work of police and traffic controllers giving up the comforts of a dry loungeroom to prevent motorists from taking on the Jellat flat, or Mogareeka bridge, among others.
In the big wash-up (sorry again), there will again be a hefty repair bill for the council and hopefully calls for disaster assistance from state and federal governments are heard and acted upon quickly.
I can't imagine the strain being put on council staff and finances given the past five years of relentless natural disasters.
It remains to be seen what the total damage bill is and how our council plans to tackle it, but as always we will keep you all informed as we hear more.
Here's hoping for a safe and wonderful weekend for you all.
- Ben Smyth, ACM Editor
