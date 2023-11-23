Just A Minute: So Shall We Reap

Maya Angelou said "I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel".
In today's society it seems to have become too common to see, hear or read of people seeking to belittle or disparage others, especially on social media.
How many times have we gone to a shopping centre, and we have been made to feel small, inconsequential or just like a number in a queue?
Alternately, when we are trying to pay a bill online, or cancel a utility bill on the phone, we are met with a stony automated message, that has no feeling, compassion or even inflection in its computer simulated voice.
When treated with rudeness and indifference, we don't like to persist in our endeavours and recall such instances with annoyance.
But by way of contrast, when we are treated with dignity, respect and acknowledged as a person, we rarely forget the encounter.
Jesus said in Matthew 25.40 "Whatsoever you do to the least of my brothers, that you do unto me."
Everyone is important, not just the ones we deem can be advantageous to us.
Be kind and tender hearted (Ephesians 4.32) to all we meet, and as we sow so shall we reap (Galatians 6.7)
