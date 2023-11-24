Bega District News
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Bega Lions take on hospital's carers accommodation garden project

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 24 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 11:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gardens at the Bega hospital's carers accommodation are being nurtured back to life by the volunteers with Bega Lions Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.