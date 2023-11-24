Gardens at the Bega hospital's carers accommodation are being nurtured back to life by the volunteers with Bega Lions Club.
At the beginning of 2019, stage two of the community carers accommodation complex was opened to the public.
The facility is located on the South East Regional Hospital grounds and available to the carers of patients attending the hospital.
As part of the overall development of the site, gardens were planted to surround the accommodation buildings and facilities.
However, over the past four-and-a-half years the gardens have endured a severe drought followed by floods and minimal maintenance during COVID.
As a result, the gardens were in poor condition and in need of ongoing maintenance.
Bega Lions have now included the carers accommodation gardens as one of their projects and have held regular working bees over the last few months.
During the working bees Bega Lions have been assisted by Bega Rotary and members of the CCASE committee [Community Carers Accommodation South East].
Christine and Bruce Hamilton have also been involved by supplying plants and assisting at the working bees.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Bega Lions generally have a working bee on the first Saturday of each month at 9am.
Activities include weeding, watering, pruning, planting and rubbish removal.
The club invited anyone with an interest in helping and/or joining Lions to attend.
They meet for coffee at Hudson's following each working bee.
Anyone interested can contact Bega Lions through the Bega Lions Club Facebook page or email bega.nsw.lions.org.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.