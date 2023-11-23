A man has been charged following a fatal crash in the state's south on the weekend.
About 11.45pm on Saturday, November 18, emergency services responded to reports a car had crashed into a tree on Vulcan Street, Cooma.
A passenger, a 25-year-old man, was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, but died at the scene.
On arrival, officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit (CIU) were told the driver, a 23-year-old man, left the scene prior to police arrival.
A crime scene was established, which was forensically examined and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash commenced.
A short time later, a 23-year-old man presented to Canberra Hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.
Following inquiries, officers attached to the CIU made application for the extradition of the man, which was granted by an ACT Magistrate on Wednesday, November 22.
Upon his release from hospital, he was taken to Queanbeyan Police Station where he was charged with multiple offences including:
Dangerous driving occasioning death;
Failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death;
Driving motor vehicle during disqualification period;
Negligent driving (occasioning death);
Prolong, sustain loss of traction; and
Using an unregistered and uninsured vehicle on road
The man appeared before Cooma Local Court on Thursday, November 23, where he was officially refused bail to appear before the same court on February 7, 2024.
