Bat expert to share insights at Bega meeting

The Friends of Glebe Wetlands are hosting a public meeting on Thursday, November 30, with special guest speaker Peggy Eby, an ecologist and lead researcher into the grey-headed flying-fox.
Eby has a wealth of experience gained over four decades including most recently leading projects examining the effects of the Black Summer bushfires on grey-headed flying foxes.
Her presentation will be made in context of the draft management plan for the Glebe Lagoon bat colony, which the council put on exhibition for public comment until December 3.
Grey-headed flying foxes are a native mammal listed as vulnerable to extinction both in NSW and federally.
Each year a seasonal breeding camp forms at the Glebe Wetlands, believed to be one of only seven identified high-priority breeding sites in NSW.
Community coordinator for the Friends of Glebe Wetlands, Hugh Pitty, said Eby was "a great advocate for the grey-headed flying-fox"
"If you can possibly make it to this meeting, I strongly encourage you to attend and bring your curiosity to learn more, much more, about flying-foxes from Peggy."
The meeting will run from 5.30pm in the downstairs meeting room at Club Bega in Gipps Street. Entry by donation.
Mr Pitty anticipated the meeting would run until 7pm.
Available at the public meeting will be information resources to assist volunteers and supporters of the Friends of Glebe Wetlands with the preparation of submissions to the council.
For more information about the public meeting or the draft Glebe Lagoon Grey-headed Flying-fox Camp Management Plan, contact Hugh Pitty on 0414 525 761 or email via hughpitty@gmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.