Bega District News
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Bat expert to share insights at Bega meeting

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 23 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Friends of Glebe Wetlands are hosting a public meeting on Thursday, November 30, with special guest speaker Peggy Eby, an ecologist and lead researcher into the grey-headed flying-fox.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.