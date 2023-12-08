Phoenix Catering secures hot spot on boat ramp in time for Christmas

Owner and cook of Phoenix Catering, Adam Polsen, is new to the food truck industry having only established his company mere months ago on the boat ramp in Merimbula.
But he said the feedback for his burgers, hotdogs and loaded fries had been fantastic.
"A lot of people calling it the best burgers in town, but that's not me saying that, I'm just trying to do an honest product, mate, use quality ingredients and serve a good product," Adam said.
"I'm not trying to be the best, I'm just trying to make sure I serve a tasty, honest product."
Before moving to Wolumla, 18 months ago, Adam had been living and working in Perth, and said he'd been in the food industry for over 25 years, specialising in "general Australian cuisine, pub food, nothing too fancy."
When deciding on the name for his business, he said it was developed from a phrase he used to describe hospitality, "Adapt or Die," which led to the themes of birth and death, and Phoenix was born out of the ashes from that. Very fitting for new beginnings.
Using a cast iron weight, Adam's burgers involve smashing meat patties into the grill searing the burgers to make them extra crispy yet still keeping them juicy and flavourful.
He said the Baconlicious with his homemade bacon-infused mayo was the star of the show, with its smashed patty, grilled onions, cheese, lettuce, tomato, on a seeded brioche roll, followed closely by the Phoenix burger with his signature sauce.
"I've got a few people working their way through the menu, some people I see three times a week, and I've only been out three days a week," he said with a laugh.
"There's definitely a few, sort of, loyal repeat customers already."
As it sprinkled with rain on December 8, a customer walked towards the window of the food trailer parked at Merimbula boat ramp, and they approached, Adam turned around to greet them with a smile.
"What can I do for you, mate?"
Phoenix Catering is open on Friday between 11am and 8pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 4pm, on Arthur Kaine Drive. Check out their Facebook page for more information.
