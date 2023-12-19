Salvos Bega Corps officers pass flame to next chaplains of Valley

From the floods of 2016 and 2023, Tathra fires in 2018, Black Summer bushfires in 2019/20, COVID, and continuous drought - Rod and Deb Parsons have been a shoulder to lean on through it all.
After eight years sharing in some of the biggest events to affect the Bega Valley, the two Salvation Army officers were about to head 386 kilometres north-west for their next posting in Young, a moment they recalled finding out when an email arrived in September with their names and their next destination.
"It's a very emotional time, it's time to break the news to the people that you work with, the members of your congregation, and the members of your community, which, after eight years, we know a lot of people in the Bega Valley," Deb said with a gentle smile.
Rod continued and said he believed it was the end of their season after laying some strong foundations, and the youthful vibrant family taking their place was just what the Bega Valley needed.
"We've done a lot of work with the recovery of the fires, we've done this place up and put a new kitchen in, we've done all this sort of stuff so I think it's ready for someone young to come in and just run with it now," Rod said.
A Salvation Army Officer is a minister of religion which means, for Rod and Deb, they run the Sunday church services, can conduct wedding ceremonies, assist at funerals, but on top of that, they work more in the community.
"We're more on the street, in the businesses with people, out and about, church outside the four walls is what we're sort of renowned for," Rod said before his wife continued.
"More akin to a chaplaincy role in the community, but we also do social welfare as well, [and] we look after people in various circumstances of need, so we provide food hampers, we provide EFTPOS vouchers, material items, material aid, [and] we also work in the disaster space," Deb said.
Postings within the Salvation Army usually last between two and five years, so Rod said it was unusual to have one last for eight, but he believed it was for a community-focused reason.
"I think the greater Salvation Army probably thought it was a good idea to keep us in the community because the community knows us, and we knew the community and we're a part of the community," Rod said.
"So rather than bring someone in to learn how everything works and who everyone is, it made sense to just leave us here to finish the work."
With a breathy sigh, Rod and Deb thought about what they are going to miss most about the Bega Valley, and with a soft answer from Deb and a powerful answer from Rod, the two said in unison, "the people."
Deb continued with a laugh, "And there are no whales in Young."
