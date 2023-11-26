Narooma High School students create legacy for school

Students in Narooma High School's support faculty class spent much of the year creating a colourful outdoor meeting place, a mosaic serpent garden.
Melanie Austin, special education teacher, said it started as a maths project with the students measuring the garden beds and the volume of mulch required.
"The Art department then began creating the mosaic but were unable to finish it so we took it on," Ms Austin said.
READ ALSO:
At the time the students were learning about Aboriginal Creation stories and Connection to Country, with the design clearly influenced by that.
It provided the opportunity for the students to connect with local Aboriginal community members.
Michael in Year 7 said they first applied adhesive before placing the tiles, kindly donated by Euro Tiles.
"If Ms Austin didn't think it was good enough, we had to take them off and try again," Michael said.
Ms Austin said they shared the jobs of breaking the tiles, pushing endless wheelbarrows of mulch from one end of the school to the other and the hard work of setting up and cleaning up.
"Luckily, an expert tiler within our school community provided some tips and tools to make the job easier," she said.
They finished the serpent with grout so all up the project taught them about tiling, grouting and landscaping.
Despite not having access to a bowling alley, the school again qualified for the NSW Inclusive School Sport tenpin bowling championships.
Four students from Years 7-10 travelled to Sydney with two staff members on October 31.
Narooma was one of 30 public high schools from across NSW to make it through to the championship at Zone Bowling West HQ in Rooty Hill on November 1.
They played two rounds in the championship on November 1 but did not do as well as they did last year when they came fifth.
Because of the distance they had to travel, they applied for a grant which enabled them to stay at a hotel nearby, so they could get in a practice game and warm up their muscles at the gym before the championship.
However, they were up against stiff competition.
Year 10 student LB said that Orange, the winners of last year's championship, once again prevailed.
"Orange has a professional coach and specially-made bowling balls," LB said.
Joseph said the team playing in the lane next to them came second.
"They train every week but we don't have access to a bowling alley," the Year 7 student said.
Ewan in Year 10 said It was still fun even though they lost.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.