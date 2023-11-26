Bega District News
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Schools

Narooma High School students create legacy for school

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated November 27 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 9:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narooma High School students Bryce (Year 9), LB (Year 10), Melanie Austin, Joseph (Year 7, with his back to the camera) and Michael (Year 7, foreground) in the new meeting place they created this year. Picture supplied
Narooma High School students Bryce (Year 9), LB (Year 10), Melanie Austin, Joseph (Year 7, with his back to the camera) and Michael (Year 7, foreground) in the new meeting place they created this year. Picture supplied

Students in Narooma High School's support faculty class spent much of the year creating a colourful outdoor meeting place, a mosaic serpent garden.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.