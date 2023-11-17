While their HSC schoolmates celebrated a fortnight ago, this week it was the turn of Sapphire Coast Anglican College's Year 10 class to let their hair down at their end-of year formal.
Held at the Tathra Surf Life Saving Club on Thursday evening, November 16, students, teachers and families mingled inside the elegantly decorated club as well as on the sand outside as the sun went down.
Soft drinks and finger foods amid gorgeous floral decorations by Canopy Dreams were followed by wood-fired pizzas by Sapphire Coast Eats, making it a delicious evening all round.
Click or swipe through our gallery below for photos from the night.
Contact ben.smyth@begadistrictnews.com.au, or Aimee Abraham or Kirstin Wright at SCAC for copies of the images.
