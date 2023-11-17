Delaying to find savings is like kicking an own goal

It's incredible to think I've been in this editor's chair for 12 years now - and for eight of those years we've been writing about a Bega Sports Complex yet to see a shovel in the dirt.
From an initial Ross Planning design and community input in 2015-16, to a further consultant preparing a detailed design some five years later that got the tick of approval by councillors and user groups in 2021.
From the 2019 $8.5million state government grant to "cover everything for everyone", to the 2023 $11.7m budget that no tenderer has been able to meet, to a suggestion a final cost could be much more than that again.
(That's from my reading between the lines of council staff's report recommending council resolves to fund up to 50 per cent of the total costs associated with the build, while also highlighting the confirmed grant funding amounts to $11.758million so far)
Anyone who has needed a tradesperson or looked into a DIY project in the last couple of years would know the issues about ever-increasing limitations and costs for materials.
So as the delays keep mounting, so do the costs.
The state government has previously confirmed $15million for the repair and restoration of Cuttagee Bridge - but there are suggestions that won't go close to a final cost and ratepayers will likely be called upon for the shortfall.
If a further grant application is successful, there's potentially $16.6million of government monies for the Bega Sports Complex - and again, a suggestion that's not enough.
Now I'm sure I'll get roasted for this, but what do people see as better value for money? (Having both would of course be the ideal)
Forking over more and more money to keep Cuttagee's heritage value of timber struts and nostalgic rumble crossing, rather than an arguably cheaper and more sustainable concrete structure?
A sporting precinct utilised by hundreds (thousands?) year round in grassroots cricket, soccer and footy, and attracting NRL trial games and the consequent visitor spending in the region?
I know, I know. That's false equivalence.
Don't get me wrong, I am not advocating for one over the other. The community has spoken up loudly in favour of both these projects in recent years and there's a commitment to both.
But that commitment shouldn't keep coming at ratepayers' expense. An increasing expense that falls squarely on the shoulders of council and councillor delays.
As always, get in touch to let me know your thoughts. And have a wonderful weekend.
- Ben Smyth, ACM Editor
