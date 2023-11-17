Bega District News
Friday, 17 November 2023
Delaying to find savings is like kicking an own goal

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
November 17 2023 - 6:00pm
It's incredible to think I've been in this editor's chair for 12 years now - and for eight of those years we've been writing about a Bega Sports Complex yet to see a shovel in the dirt.

