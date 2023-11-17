Bega District News
Monday, 20 November 2023
Our People

Australian artist Corinne Gibbons to lead Global Youth Choir at COP28 Dubai

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated November 19 2023 - 5:58pm, first published November 18 2023 - 7:00am
A dream come true for Bega Valley artist Corinne Gibbons - who will be leading the Global Youth Choir at the UN Climate Change conference in Dubai, 2023. Picture by Amandine Ahrens
It was a "dream come true" for Bega Valley artist Corinne Gibbons, when she found out she'd be leading the global youth anthem at the 28th United Nations Climate Change conference in Dubai (COP28).

Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

