Giiyong Festival is just around the corner, with the grounds at Jigamy on the Far South Coast opening up for a day of celebration, learning and performances on Saturday 18 November.
Now in it's third year the festival invites people of all-ages and walks of life to attend and immerse themselves in an experience that will deepen people's understanding and appreciation of the rich Aboriginal cultural heritage and practices of the southeast region and beyond.
Giiyong Festival celebrates traditional and contemporary culture, featuring live music, dance, speakers, native foods, as well as demonstrations of cultural practices including weaving and tool making.
The program of the Festival will be evenly split across the grounds at Jigamy, with three performing areas named after local elders of the region.
As guests first enter the festival they will come across the first stage, dubbed the Aunty Beryl Cruse Stage, hosted at the Monaroo Bobberrer Gudu Keeping Place (directly across from the parking lot).
This stage will play host to some of Australia's leading Aboriginal thinkers and presenters, who will talk about current and cultural issues throughout the day, including a special panel presentation on Food Sovereignty, chaired by Clarence Slockee of Gardening Australia fame and featuring Uncle Noel Butler, Kerrie Saunders and Chef Mark Olive.
Down the road the second performing area, named the Aunty Tina Bobbins Ganya Camp, will be hosted at the Bunaan Ring. Here visitors will get the chance to see dance performances and special cultural presentations including Chef Mark Olive, weaver and storyteller Amanda Reynolds, traditional tool-maker Shane Herrington and Richard Campbell from Gumaraa.
The final stage hosted on the shores of Pambula Lake, a short walk down from the Bunaan Ring, has been called the Aunty Rose Mumbulla-Stewart Stage.
This is where the festival will be kicking off at 10.30am with a Welcome to Country, followed by a smoking and dance ceremony with the Duurunu Miru Dancers.
Set up on the stage will be a big screen displaying beautiful films to accompany the performing acts. The films will be about aspects of local Aboriginal culture made specifically for Giiyong Festival as well as cleverly animated local Aboriginal art.
Big acts on the day include Powerhouses Radical Son and Emma Donovan who will lead the live music lineup alongside violinist and vocalist Eric Avery and rapper J-MILLA.
South Coast talent includes Ron Callaghan, Ross Knight, Dust 'n' Echos, Djinima Yilaga and Mudjingaal Yangamba choirs and Eden duo Nikea & Dre.
Comedians Sean Choolburra and star Steph Tisdell will keep the program rolling, appearing throughout the day on the Giiyong Main Stage - the main stage.
Duurunu Miru Dance Group and Djadjawaan Dancers will perform once again at this year's Giiyong Festival, along with Gumaara Dancers and Gadhu Dancers. The day's dance program will culminate with the spectacular and moving Dhiliwaan Yarrkura (Nightfall Dance) in the Bunaan Ring within the Aunty Tina Bobbins Ganya (Camp).
Spread throughout the grounds of the festival will be the colourful Guganyala Arts & Cultural Market which will give people the chance to meet local artists and creators.
In terms of food visitors will be able to wander through a variety of food trucks, as they wander past the market stalls set up along the road, adjacent to the parking lot.
Tickets are still available and on sale on the Giiyong festival website. Children under 18 years of age and Aboriginal community Elders will get free access to the event, adult tickets are $35. Parking is free.
Visitors are reminded to please not bring dogs and that there is no camping on-site. Cash is recommended, as not all stalls have EFTPOS.
To find out more information about tickets, program and festival details visit giiyong.com.au.
