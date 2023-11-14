Bega District News
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Down South Jazz Club hosts PriZm

November 14 2023 - 3:00pm
The Down South Jazz Club is delighted to present local band PriZm with Priscilla Schleier on vocals and Dennis Milsom on accordion and keyboards on Thursday, November 16 at Club Sapphire.

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

