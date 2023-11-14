The Down South Jazz Club is delighted to present local band PriZm with Priscilla Schleier on vocals and Dennis Milsom on accordion and keyboards on Thursday, November 16 at Club Sapphire.
They will be accompanied by Chris Ralfs on bass and Joe Fragnito on drums.
Originally from Brazil, vocalist Priscilla Schleier has been living in Australia for ten years. She grew up listening to her father playing the acoustic guitar since she was a young child.
He introduced her to bossa nova and jazz at a very early age, and it wasn't long before they were performing together. She loves singing rhythm and blues, pop music and especially inspirational songs.
A former Sydney and Canberra muso, Dennis Milsom has played in many bands, duos, and solo situations, from the intimate piano bars in his Canberra days to full house band gigs in the Australian snow fields.
He plays accordion, modern funky keyboards, and synths, and has a wide repertoire covering many musical genres.
The evening's performance will present a dynamic musical mix of jazz, rhythm and blues, pop and Latin.
This entertaining night will cost $15 for members and $25 for visitors with music commencing at 7.30pm (doors open at 7 pm). Bookings can be made by sending an email to bookings@downsouthjazzclub.org.au or using the form on the WhatsOn page on our web site.
You can also call Adrian on 0419 557 800, or just turn up on the night and pay at the door.
