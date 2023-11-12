Bega District News
Monday, 13 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Be entertained, uplifted and inspired by young South Coast musicians

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated November 13 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 10:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The talents of some of the finest young musicians on the South Coast will be on show at the annual St Cecilia Youth Music Scholarships Finalists' Concert.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.