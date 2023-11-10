Going around in circles

I've been involved in several big events and announcements this week revolving around the 'circular economy' (see what I did there?!).
But what on earth is that?
For me that's the challenge we face here at ACM. It's all well and good when the corporate world and three tiers of government spruik the benefits - and indeed the necessity - of circularity.
Explaining what that means for you and how you go about your daily life is key.
I'll give it a quick go here, but please let me know how this sounds and what questions you still have regarding the transition to a circular economy.
We are all on board with recycling, with FOGO, with ideas on how to minimise waste.
And while there are challenges, many are also right behind the take-up of renewable energy sources and 'net zero' carbon emission targets.
Circularity means taking that a step (or several steps) further.
What the circular economy considers is how to utilise 'waste' as a resource that remains in the productivity cycle and therefore helps create jobs and flow-on financial benefits.
At Friday's big launch of Bega's National Circularity Centre, Bega Group executive chairman Barry Irvin said something that really struck me.
He said industry needs to take into consideration the end result before they produce something.
It's not good enough to say your product is recyclable and leave it for consumers to deal with.
It's about considering what value your product or its components has at the end of its life, and where that value can be realised.
A cliche I know, but it's essentially 'one person's trash is another's treasure'.
This is also an essential component of a circular economy - collaboration. One person/business/industry can't do it in isolation.
Here's a practical, (potential) real-world example raised by Barry at Thursday night's dinner.
Waste water from the Bega Cheese factory is salty so could make prime habitat for a seaweed plantation. The harvested seaweed is then processed as a nutrient-rich feed supplement for Bega Valley's dairy cattle. Those cows produce the milk supply for Bega Cheese.
And so on around the circle.
Where else can you see this happening in the Valley - either already or as an idea worth pursuing? What do we need to make it happen?
As always, have a wonderful weekend.
- Ben Smyth, ACM Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.