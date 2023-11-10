Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Hundreds of people will be dancing the night away at Cobargo Showground Pavilion for the Sound Boy Fund-Raver. Narooma born Monty O'Brien, co-creator of Little Tech Films, and co-creator Lily Tallulah, are raising funds for Sound Boy, their latest production. They are bringing DJs from across the state, as well as local talent, who will have everyone on their feet dancing from 6pm Saturday, November 11. It is BYO food and drink although Mr Bold Catering of Narooma will be selling curries. They have hired the showground canteen and seating so the entire event is inside. DJs include Honeyfingers from Bellingen, Rydeen from Sydney, Anvil.T from Candelo, PEVCE from Bermagui and Elka Jade from Tathra. The music spans house music, experimental, tech and drum and bass. They encourage people to camp. Camping passes can be purchased when buying tickets. with proceeds from the passes going to Cobargo Showground. They will also be selling limited edition hats, totes and tees to raise money. They will be filming Sound Boy before the end of the year and the short narrative film will screen at film festivals. Tickets cost $35 online at humanitix.com/soundboy-fund-raver or $40 at the gate.

