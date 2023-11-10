Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

From Bangkok to Bega
Spiral Gallery, November 10
The latest exhibition opening at Spiral Gallery is a collection of drawings by Andy Doyle. Buildings: Bega-Bangkok will officially open on Friday, November 10 at 5.30pm. Thai dancing and Thai food will accompany the exhibition launch. Then head along on Saturday, November 11 at 10.30 for an artist talk. Exhibition on display from November 10-29. Spiral Gallery is located at 47 Church St Bega.
Remembrance Day
November 11
Saturday, November 11, is Remembrance Day, with memorial services planned right across the country to honour Australia's service men and women. In Bega, muster at 10.30am at the war memorial gates for a service to start at 10.45am. There will not be a service in Tathra this year, but in Bemboka join the local RSL sub-branch for a flag-raising ceremony at 11am. In Merimbula, people attending are asked to assemble at the Beach St cenotaph by 10.45am. Beach St will be closed for the duration of the service.
Album launch
Candelo, November 11
Michael Menager is launching his brand new album 'Line in the Water' at Candelo Town Hall, Saturday, November 11. With special musician guests, he will be performing some songs from his new release. Tickets are $25 ($20 for concession) and are available at www.candeloartssociety.org.The event will have coffee, drinks, desserts, and food from skilled local caterers.
Nature Stories one-day Exhibition
Cobargo, November 11
Following on from the 'Nature Stories' workshop series, Project Alchemy artist Robyn Williams presents a one-day exhibition showcasing the work created during the workshops. The workshops explored connection with nature using various marking techniques and design principles through drawing, mono-printing, eco-dying and water colours. Join her at the Cobargo School of Arts supper room to see the display, from 10am-4pm. There will be a special morning tea 10.30-12, then the choice to two hands-on workshops to attend (no bookings necessary). Michele Grimston from Project Alchemy, ACT, will facilitate her 'Slow Textiles' practice. If you have any special pieces of fabric or eco-dyed fabric you'd like to stitch, bring them along. Ms Williams will be putting on a brew for eco-dying so bring along any cotton/rayon or silk that needs some foliage prints.
Fund-raver for Sound Boy, a Far South Coast film
Cobargo, November 11
Hundreds of people will be dancing the night away at Cobargo Showground Pavilion for the Sound Boy Fund-Raver. Narooma born Monty O'Brien, co-creator of Little Tech Films, and co-creator Lily Tallulah, are raising funds for Sound Boy, their latest production. They are bringing DJs from across the state, as well as local talent, who will have everyone on their feet dancing from 6pm Saturday, November 11. It is BYO food and drink although Mr Bold Catering of Narooma will be selling curries. They have hired the showground canteen and seating so the entire event is inside. DJs include Honeyfingers from Bellingen, Rydeen from Sydney, Anvil.T from Candelo, PEVCE from Bermagui and Elka Jade from Tathra. The music spans house music, experimental, tech and drum and bass. They encourage people to camp. Camping passes can be purchased when buying tickets. with proceeds from the passes going to Cobargo Showground. They will also be selling limited edition hats, totes and tees to raise money. They will be filming Sound Boy before the end of the year and the short narrative film will screen at film festivals. Tickets cost $35 online at humanitix.com/soundboy-fund-raver or $40 at the gate.
Santa Paws
Cobargo, November 12
Have a picture taken of your pet with the Jolly Man himself at The Cobargo School of Arts Hall. Santa will be there on Sunday, November 12, from 9am to 1pm. There are various sized photos and a Christmas card can be collected from Well Thumbed Books in Cobargo. Photos can be emailed to you. $25 per set. All proceeds will go to the Far South Branch of the Animal Welfare League NSW. All types of pets welcome but all pets must be on a leash or in a cage. Cobargo School of Arts Hall is at 18 Cobargo-Bermagui Road.
Mother and Son
Nov 17- Dec 3
See a talented local cast perform 'Mother and Son' a comedy by Geoffrey Atherden - the man who wrote the original TV series starring Ruth Cracknell and Garry McDonald. The local production aims to raise money for the Merimbula RFS and Sapphire Life Opportunities kids programs and will be staged at Wolumla Hall. Three matinees and six evening performances. Details and tickets ($40, $30 concession) at trybooking.com.
Giiyong Festival
Jigamy, November 18
Giiyong Festival, the largest multi-arts Aboriginal cultural festival in the Yuin Nation, will take place on Saturday 18 November 2023 at Jigamy near Eden, NSW. The smooth vocals of big names Radical Son and Emma Donovan will lead the live music lineup this year, alongside two diverse additions - Eric Avery and J-MILLA. Local performers include Ron Callaghan, Dust 'n' Echoes, Djinima Yilaga and Mudjingaal Yangamba choirs and Eden duo Nikea & Dre, with more to come. Duurunu Miru Dance Group and Djadjawaan Dancers will perform once again at this year's Giiyong Festival, along with two other Yuin dance groups by special invitation. Adult tickets are $35 and are available on the Giiyong Festival website.
Robbie Burns Hotel
November 18
Stretch Limousine is playing at the Robbie Burns Hotel, Wyndham on Saturday, November 18, 7-9pm. It's classic bluesy/rock four-piece band with Stretch on guitar/vocals, John on drums, Kingy on bass and Paul on sax/flute. Expect to hear songs from John Mayall, Hendrix and Deep Purple among the set list. $10 cover charge on the door.
Nhy Bunaan Garindja youth gathering
Four Winds, November 19
Four Winds is holding a four-hour youth gathering to champion young voices and intergenerational listening. Bunaan Garindja is developed for deep listening, uplifted by the voices of young people. People are invited to immerse themselves in storytelling through sound and the timeless connection between community, nature and the arts. With an abundance of local talent alongside students of all levels, the day promises to lift the spirit. Artists include Health Cullen, Djinima Yilaga Choir, Bega Valley Youth Orchestra, Candelo Cello Society, Bega Valley Male Voice Choir, The SCAC Jazz Band, Guitarama, rock ensemble Think Fast and many more. Come together with friends and family to savour delicious food by the Tin Cantina food truck and relax on the grass beneath the towering gums, with remarkable musicians encouraging you to connect and celebrate. Tin Cantina Food Truck and family-friendly picnic from 11.30am, Sunday, November 19 at Four Winds. The performance runs from midday to 4pm. Buy your tickets now at fourwinds.com.au/whats-on
Robbie Burns Hotel
November 19
Come and see Eliane Morel's Disenchanted, a cabaret of twisted fairy tales especially for adults. Show starts 3pm on Sunday, November 19. Tickets available at Humanitix or on the door $25 concession or $35. Doors open at 12pm so come along, have lunch and settle back to enjoy magical show in an enchanting venue.
SJA fundraiser concert
Pambula, November 26
Now in its second year the Social Justice Advocates will be hosting their annual fundraising concert with all the proceeds going to the "It's Up To Us" campaign which supports homeless people in the Bega Valley by supplying caravans and demount-able housing units to those in need of shelter. This year's concert is hosted at Oaklands within the Longstocking Brewery on Sunday November 26, from 3pm to 8pm. Performing artists include: Kim Churchill, The Stumblin' Wilburys, Wild Things Run, Telepathetics, Alice Wiebe and Rhys Davies as the MC. Tickets can be purchased online via the humanitix website.
Family-friendly arvo of music and fun with Dog Trumpet
Four Winds, November 26
Murrah Hall is well-known for its family-friendly events and Dog Trumpet is guaranteed to have parents up on the dance floor with their kids. Given the hall's surrounding fire damage after its close escape with the Coolagolite Road bushfire, the show has been moved to Four Winds' amazing Windsong Pavilion. No need to worry as all tickets already purchased for Murrah Hall will be transferred to Four Winds for the Sunday afternoon gig on November 26. Dog Trumpet is the creation of brothers Peter O'Doherty and Reg Mombassa, original members of iconic ARIA award-winning and Hall of Fame band Mental as Anything. Dog Trumpet will be putting on a great family-friendly arvo of great music, fun and absurdist banter. Four Winds' on-site bar and snacks will be available. At the gig, 4pm-7pm, the new book "Started Out Just Drinking Beer", the Mental as Anything biography, will be launched. Another good reason not to miss Dog Trumpet on Sunday, November 26, and enjoy the Four Winds experience for those who have never been there. Tickets from dogtrumpet.net/gigs
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.