Four Winds Easter Festival will be paused in 2024 as executive director Leigh Small prepares the organisation for the next stage of its evolution.
"To create a sustainable, evolving and relevant vision for the future, Four Winds has decided to pause the 2024 Easter Festival," Ms Small said.
"Instead we will present.a varied program of concerts and events over the year, including a curated collection of smaller scale performances at Easter."
When she assumed the role of executive director in June this year, Ms Small said she would review strategy, build new organisational structures and plan for the 32-year-old group's future.
Ms Small has appointed two more members to the artistic leadership team: Lindy Hume AM PhD, who was artistic director of the Four Winds Festival in 2021 and 2022, and Timothy Walker AM CBE.
They will join Four Winds First Nations director Cheryl Davison and create and inspire director David Hewitt to curate the 2024 program.
In addition to the Easter program, there will be a Spring Youth Music Festival and a First Nations program.
Four Winds will also partner with Musica Viva, Music in the Regions, Cobargo Folk Festival and Wanderer Festival.
Ms Small said 2024 will be the time for Four Winds to review and renew its vision for the next five to ten years.
"This is an exciting moment to engage with Four Winds community which includes 30 years of musical alumni, partners and importantly our local diverse audience and artists," Ms Small said.
Ms Small has worked at the pinnacle of the arts sector for more than 30 years, with executive and board positions at the Sydney Opera House, Sydney Theatre Company and Belvoir Street Theatre.
Her most recent position before joining Four Winds was CEO of Sydney Film Festival from 2010 to 2022.
During that time the festival doubled in scale, audience and revenue.
Ms Small said her track record of growing audiences had happened by accident.
Later this month Four Winds is hosting the Annual Spring Youth Music Festival titled Bunaan Garindja, as well as Dog Trumpet in collaboration with Murrah Hall and a second residency week for Affinity Quartet.
In early December Four Wilnds will welcome back Erkki Veltheim and Sabina Maselli to continue their sound investigation work.
Details of the 2024 program will be announced in January 2024.
