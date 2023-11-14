Finding a property as a first home buyer is a challenge, especially in the current property market.
But there are ways it can be done.
Eager to get their own place, first home buyers face challenges such as tight listing numbers and construction costs, which has led people to considering reasonably priced established options instead.
Bega District News has tracked down 10 established homes that first home buyers can potentially snap up around the Bega Valley at $550,000 or less.
First off the block is this older home that provides the opportunity for first home buyers to invest in a solid brick home at 5 Kielpa Place, Bega.
The 682sqm block offers up a three-bedroom and one-bathroom home situated in the heart of Bega. Its prime location ensuring a short walk to town.
With a wood fire situated in the living space and polished floorboards - the home provides that warm and cosy charm for those cooler months in the year.
The property boasts a large, level and secure block, perfect for outdoor activities, with ample space for kids and/or pets to run around - as well as room to establish a garden.
It has a price guide of $450,000 via LJ Hooker Bega.
Also on the market is 67 Meringo Street, Bega.
Positioned on a 659sqm block of land, this home is a great opportunity for a first home-buyer looking to get a foot in the door of the Bega real estate market.
The front of the house's sunny orientation provides the ideal space for early risers, with the large deck facing the morning sun.
With three good sized bedrooms, a well designed central living area and the extension out the back which provides a second living area - this home is a great fit for young families.
It has a price guide of $499,000 via Elders Real Estate Bega.
Another home on the market in Bega is this classic circa-1950s home at 53 Eden Street, Bega.
With a spacious retro-style kitchen and a cozy living area with an open fireplace, this little beauty has all the features you'd expect from the era it was built in.
The two bedroom home situated on a 727sqm block is located within a prime location in Bega, being within an easy walking distance to town.
Including beautiful light fittings, high ceilings, picture rails, and ornate cornices, as well as a large dining room with reverse cycle air conditioning - this home is move-in ready.
It has a price guide of $535,000 via Bega Valley Realty.
Located on the outskirts of the town's centre is this three bedroom home at 134 East Street, Bega.
Situated on a 613sqm block the property features a large backyard with ample room for the kids and/or pets to play, with level ground that offers up the perfect space for setting out a playground, BBQ area, outdoor living areas and a lot more.
Located just a short drive to the centre of Bega, this location gives you the chance to take full advantage of everything Bega has to offer.
It has a price guide of $450,000 via LJ Hooker.
This 2-bedroom home at 50 Meringo Street, Bega will satisfy either first home buyers, investors or renovators wanting to roll their sleeves up.
Located close to town this large private plot of land measured at 740sqm offers further development opportunities.
With a large back yard, this property is also ideal for families with young children, dog walkers or sporting enthusiasts.
It has a price guide of $490,000 through Fisk and Nagle Bega.
Further south, first-home buyers may be interested to invest in properties located around Eden.
This three bedroom brick veneer and tile roofed home at 11 Curalo Street is situated right in the centre of town.
Located within 500 metres from Eden's iconic Aslings Beach, Lake Curalo Boardwalk and the town's sports grounds this home is perfect for those wanting to make the most of what Eden has to offer.
Nestled on a 727sqm block this established property includes a sundeck, a fully fenced easy access rear yard, workshop space, netted veggie garden and freestanding gazebo/BBQ area.
It has a price guide of $525,00 via Chris Wilson Real Estate.
Another house within close proximity to Aslings Beach is this brick and tile construction nestled on a fully fenced corner allotment at 5 Banks Street, Eden.
The three bedroom presents itself in a structured layout where upon entry guests will be welcomed into a hall, which feeds into the comfy living space featuring a combustion fireplace.
This then feeds into the dining and kitchen area, with its compact kitchen and designated dining area which is perfect for entertaining guests or hosting family gatherings.
Other features include a sheltered patio, under house storage previously utilised as a workshop, a freestanding garage, established fenced surrounds, as well as an enclosed veggie garden.
It has a price guide of $540,000, also through Chris Wilson Real Estate.
Those wanting to get a house with more land may be interested in the property at 22 Bermaguee Street, Quaama.
Situated on a block of 1012sqm, this house features two generous sized bedrooms, a large kitchen, a high-ceilinged bathroom and spacious living area including a combustion fireplace.
The centrepiece of this home is its expansive rear covered deck, with privacy and views across the bush land.
It has a price guide of $525,000 via LJ Hooker.
First home buyers seeking the perfect blend of comfort, sustainability, and practicality will be satisfied with the property at 55- 57 Britannia Street.
Nestled in the town of Bemboka, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home allows sustainable living with the generously-sized solar system.
The open living area featuring bamboo flooring, a reverse cycle air conditioner and an Italian made Piazzetta pellet heater provides a charming and homely feel.
Outdoor features of this home include a fully fenced yard, new double garage and carport, chicken coop, dog yard and easy-care established gardens.
It has a price guide of $495,000, also via LJ Hooker Bega.
Another Bemboka home that charm is the three-bedroom property at 15-17 Broad Street, Bemboka.
Situated on an impressive 4110sqm block just off the main street of Bemboka, this property presents a unique opportunity for first-home buyers.
With a large living area that connects to a dining room, kitchen and walk in pantry - this home provides a great space for family gatherings and home owners that like to entertain guests.
Much like the other Bemboka property listed above, this home allows sustainable living with its standard solar panel grid and bio septic tank, complete with a clear odourless water pump servicing four irrigated sprinklers that water the fruit trees.
Additionally, there's a designated area for parking a motor home or caravan, featuring power and water hookups, enhancing the property's versatility and convenience.
It has a price guide of $530,000 via Elders Bega.
