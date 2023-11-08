Classic cars, good food and great conversations had at Bemboka Mens Dinner

It was a night to yarn with old mates and meet new blokes as 40 blokes gathered for the Bemboka Mens Dinner.
Hosted at the Bemboka Showground, the balmy spring evening on Saturday October 21 set the scene over a picturesque venue.
With classic cars and a BMW R75 motorcycle on display, presented by local Bemboka classic car enthusiasts, the men gathered round for a talk.
As the men chatted among themselves, some catching up with old mates, others meeting for the first time - many gathered around an old steam boiler which had been converted into a fire pit which served as a great talking point.
The mood of the evening was set by local musician Noel Whittem, as he played background tunes in the corner of the dining space.
Meanwhile a scrumptious roast lamb and roast pork with veggie bakes and salad was served, followed by decadent sweets of Cheese Cake and Sticky Date Pudding . All provided by caterers Food Matters Bemboka.
Between the mains and dessert the fellas were treated to a recital of a poem which described the history of Bemboka, written and read by local writer Kevin Maddern.
After Maddern warmed the room with his poem, MC Craig Hayman presented the night's guest speaker Greg Miller from Suicide Prevention Action Network (SPAN).
Mr Miller gave a quick overview of SPAN and provided an entertaining, informative and engaging talk on the importance of preventing suicide by being connected and keeping communication lines open with friends, partners and professional services.
As the great night rolled to a close and the constant hum of chatter began to die down, people began to thank the organisers and people involved in putting together the dinner.
From the thanks given to the How Art Bemboka Community Hub Inc team, with special thanks to Jenny Anderson for the grant applications, organisation of venue, meal and music.
Ms Anderson had successfully received funding from the NSW Government Reconnecting Regional NSW Grant program and Bega Valley Shire Council Community Grant program to assist running the event.
Praise was also given to Jeanette Domars and her team from Food Matters Catering, Noel Whittem for the music, Luke Bajjada for organising the classic car display, Geoff Bevitt for bringing along his BMW R75, Rowan Alcock for fire pit and finally guests gave a big applause to the guest speaker Greg Miller.
