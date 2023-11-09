Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Cabaret and rock part of a big weekend at the Robbie Burns Hotel, Wyndham

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
November 9 2023 - 3:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eliane Morel in some of her many guises as part of Disenchanted. Picture supplied
Eliane Morel in some of her many guises as part of Disenchanted. Picture supplied

The Robbie Burns Hotel, Wyndham is having a big weekend with food, music and cabaret on offer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.