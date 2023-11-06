Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Project Alchemy picture book to help communities understand trauma following disasters like Black Summer

By Staff Reporters
November 6 2023 - 11:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Norman and Colleen Weir with a copy of their new book.
Sue Norman and Colleen Weir with a copy of their new book.

A new resource to help explain what happens in the brain with trauma is to be launched at the Festival of Daring Possibilities this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.