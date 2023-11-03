Playing around with AI (before the robots take over)

The development of artificial intelligence has long been the premise of my favourite science-fiction writers, but in recent times it has arrived firmly in reality.
And, like so many other functions integral to our daily lives, as an app on our phones.
There are legitimate concerns about what AI could lead to in sectors such as creative writing and the arts, education and, of course, journalism, among others.
But for now I've been enjoying a somewhat light-hearted intro to apps like ChatGPT.
A thought-provoking discussion with my daughters one night recently delved into politics, history and the rise of social media.
I was impressed their inquiring minds were so interested in big-world topics, at the ages of 13 and 10.
Then when the discussion turned to technology and the arrival of AI, I did the only mature thing to consider under the circumstances and started asking ChatGPT to write dad jokes and funny poems about family members!
I was really blown away at not only the speed at which the AI program produced content based on simple instructions, but that the results were so well structured and on-point.
The result of 'write a funny limerick about Dad' was scarily accurate and had us all in stitches.
It was also able to create a complete seven-day family menu with ingredient lists from scratch in less time than it would've taken me to find the mince in the freezer.
Of course there is some understandable anxiety over AI - particularly given its sci-fi representations - and whether people's jobs are at stake.
I know news media is right in the thick of that conversation now.
Thankfully at ACM it's more about how we can use AI as another tool in our arsenal, not as a replacement for your local, human, reporters.
AI is certainly something that bears close attention and possible regulation, but in my opinion there's also a lot to gain if it's utilised sensibly (or for dad jokes of course).
Have a wonderful weekend.
- Ben Smyth, ACM Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.