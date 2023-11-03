Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Classical concert
November 3
Voice and strings strings come together when award-winning baritone Stephen Marsh joins Sophie Rowell and musicians from the Melbourne Chamber Orchestra (MCO) to tour the concert Poets & Fighters, at The Twyford, Merimbula, on November 3, starting at 7.30pm. Tickets $30 ($20 concessions) at trybooking.com
Mumbulla School Twilight Market
November 3
Browse the market stalls at Mumbulla School's Spring Fair Twilight Market. Heaps of children's crafts and activities to keep the kids occupied. There will be live entertainment including from the Kameruka Bush Orchestra plus delicious hot food and drinks. It is a waste-free event so you need to BYO cup, plate or bowl and cutlery. It kicks off at 3.15pm. They are also running a raffle. Reagan made and donated three beautiful hand knitted shawls to raffle and raise funds as part of Spring Fair. Any of the three would make a quality addition to a wardrobe. First prize is a shawl in yellow and pink tones in 100% Australian merino wool, hand dyed by Skein Yarn. The pattern used was Toast and Honey by Tamara Gore.Second prize shawl is in blue and green tones, made from 100% Australian merino wool from Reagan's yarn stash. The pattern used was Artist's Garden Blanket Shawl by Tif Neilan. Third prize shawl is in earthy tones in New Zealand merino, angora and silk yarn. The pattern used was Paris toujours by Isabell Kraemer. Enter the raffle on the link .https://www.raffletix.com.au/?ref=s8f9x&sref=rxn6a7nk
Southern Freedivers trip
Boydtown - November 3 - 6
Join members of the Southern Freedivers on a trip to Boydtown NSW. This trip is over the weekend of the 'Melbourne Cup' long weekend. This casual trip allows members to enjoy some social dives together. Any questions, please contact the Southern Freedivers via their Facebook page.
Scuba Diving Experience
Eden - November 4
Want to find out what scuba diving is like before deciding to get your PADI Open Water Diver scuba diving certification? During scuba diving experience, you can try scuba diving for the first time in a pool or calm water environment with a highly-trained PADI professional. Hosted in Eden the event is run by Sapphire Coast Scuba - to book a spot email sapphirescuba@gmail.com or phone 048851931.
Orchid Show
November 3-4
Sapphire Coast Orchid Club will be holding their summer Orchid Show at Pambula Hall on Friday, November 3 from 9am-4pm and on Saturday, November 4, 9am- 3pm. Plants for sale, free entry.
Brecko's Music Bingo
November 4
Nethercote Social presents Sydney entertainer, James Breko, who will be hosting an unforgettable night of Music Bingo at Nethercote Hall on Saturday November 4. The event kicks off at 5 pm with a sausage sizzle and then the music bingo and guest speaker starting from 6 pm until 9.30 pm. People are encouraged to join the fun filled night of games and prizes, with funds going towards the local Rural Fire Service brigade and Community Hall. To book your ticket for the night visit trybooking.com.
Poets and Fighters
Mallacoota - November 4
Melbourne Chamber Orchestra (MCO) artistic director Sophie Rowell draws together four voices from three continents to the Mallacoota Golf Club for an afternoon of entertainment. Starting at 2.30pm on Saturday November 4 and running until 3.30pm the event will feature award-winning baritone Stephen Marsh, accompanied by musicians of MCO for works by Vine & Barber.
Open gardens
November 5
Twofold Ladies Club, Eden have arranged for four gardens to be open to the public from 10am to 4pm on November 5. The cost is $10 and tickets can be purchased from the CWA Hall in Imlay Street, Eden. A light lunch is available at the hall, great raffle prizes available and all money goes back into the community.
Music Society
November 5
The next Sapphire Coast Music Society concert will be held on Sunday, November 5 at 2.30pm Wolumla Hall, Wolumla. The performing artist is pianist Dr Edward Neeman and his program will feature ballads for solo piano by Frederic Chopin, Ignaz Friedman, Edvard Grieg and others. Tickets ($30, students free) at trybooking and Candelo Books (Bega), Brief Affairs Lingerie Boutique (Merimbula), or at the door.
Tura Marrang Library
To November 5
An emotive and poignant exhibition, Convict Tokens, which explores the enduring connection between the convicts who made these tiny mementos and those they left behind, is being hosted at the Tura Marrang Library until November 5. The exhibition showcases 40 of the National Museum of Australia's collection of 315 convict tokens; the world's largest. Engraved onto metal discs with illustrations and text, love tokens were made by convicts around the time of their sentencing and were given to friends and loved ones as farewell mementos. Although tiny, these tokens are rich in meaning and are a powerful link to Australia's convict past.
VIEW Club
November 7
The Evening View Club Merimbula, will meet on Tuesday, November 7 at Club Sapphire Merimbula, 6pm for 6.30pm. It is Melbourne Cup Day, fun time and cup sweep, dress to impress. The guest speaker is Paul Dion. Please notify secretary Dianne Campbell on 6495 6486 for reservations/cancellations by 9.30am November 4. Ladies over 18 are welcome to attend our friendly meeting. VIEW Clubs work in support of The Smith Family.
Remembrance Day
November 11
The Merimbula sub-Branch will be holding a Remembrance Day Service on November 11 at the Merimbula Beach Street Memorial. People attending are asked to assemble at 10.45 am. Beach Street will be closed for the duration of the service.
Fund-raver for Sound Boy, a Far South Coast film
Cobargo, November 11
Hundreds of people will be dancing the night away at Cobargo Showground Pavilion for the Sound Boy Fund-Raver. Narooma born Monty O'Brien, co-creator of Little Tech Films, and co-creator Lily Tallulah, are raising funds for Sound Boy, their latest production. They are bringing DJs from across the state, as well as local talent, who will have everyone on their feet dancing from 6pm Saturday, November 11. It is BYO food and drink although Mr Bold Catering of Narooma will be selling curries. They have hired the showground canteen and seating so the entire event is inside. DJs include Honeyfingers from Bellingen, Rydeen from Sydney, Anvil.T from Candelo, PEVCE from Bermagui and Elka Jade from Tathra. The music spans house music, experimental, tech and drum and bass.They encourage people to camp. Camping passes can be purchased when buying tickets. with proceeds from the passes going to Cobargo Showground. They will also be selling limited edition hats, totes and tees to raise money. They will be filming Sound Boy before the end of the year and the short narrative film will screen at film festivals. Tickets cost $35 online at humanitix.com/soundboy-fund-raver or $40 at the gate.
Mother and Son
Nov 17- Dec 3
See a talented local cast perform 'Mother and Son' a comedy by Geoffrey Atherden - the man who wrote the original TV series starring Ruth Cracknell and Garry McDonald. The local production aims to raise money for the Merimbula RFS and Sapphire Life Opportunities kids programs and will be staged at Wolumla Hall. Three matinees and six evening performances. Details and tickets ($40, $30 concession) at trybooking.com.
Giiyong Festival
Jigamy, November 18
Giiyong Festival, the largest multi-arts Aboriginal cultural festival in the Yuin Nation, will take place on Saturday 18 November 2023 at Jigamy near Eden, NSW. The smooth vocals of big names Radical Son and Emma Donovan will lead the live music lineup this year, alongside two diverse additions - Eric Avery and J-MILLA. Local performers include Ron Callaghan, Dust 'n' Echoes, Djinima Yilaga and Mudjingaal Yangamba choirs and Eden duo Nikea & Dre, with more to come. Duurunu Miru Dance Group and Djadjawaan Dancers will perform once again at this year's Giiyong Festival, along with two other Yuin dance groups by special invitation. Adult tickets are $35 and are available on the Giiyong Festival website.
Bunaan Garindja youth gathering
Four Winds, November 19
Four Winds is holding a four-hour youth gathering to champion young voices and intergenerational listening. Bunaan Garindja is developed for deep listening, uplifted by the voices of young people. People are invited to immerse themselves in storytelling through sound and the timeless connection between community, nature and the arts. With an abundance of local talent alongside students of all levels, the day promises to lift the spirit. Artists include Health Cullen, Djinima Yilaga Choir, Bega Valley Youth Orchestra, Candelo Cello Society, Bega Valley Male Voice Choir, The SCAC Jazz Band, Guitarama, rock ensemble Think Fast and many more. Come together with friends and family to savour delicious food by the Tin Cantina food truck and relax on the grass beneath the towering gums, with remarkable musicians encouraging you to connect and celebrate. Tin Cantina Food Truck and family-friendly picnic from 11.30am, Sunday, November 19 at Four Winds. The performance runs from midday to 4pm. Buy your tickets now at fourwinds.com.au/whats-on
SJA fundraiser concert
Pambula, November 26
Now in its second year the Social Justice Advocates will be hosting their annual fundraising concert with all the proceeds going to the "It's Up To Us" campaign which supports homeless people in the Bega Valley by supplying caravans and demount-able housing units to those in need of shelter. This year's concert is hosted at Oaklands within the Longstocking Brewery on Sunday November 26, from 3pm to 8pm. Performing artists include: Kim Churchill, The Stumblin' Wilburys, Wild Things Run, Telepathetics, Alice Wiebe and Rhys Davies as the MC. Tickets can be purchased online via the humanitix website.
Family-friendly arvo of music and fun with Dog Trumpet
Four Winds, November 26
Murrah Hall is well-known for its family-friendly events and Dog Trumpet is guaranteed to have parents up on the dance floor with their kids. Given the hall's surrounding fire damage after its close escape with the Coolagolite Road bushfire, the show has been moved to Four Winds' amazing Windsong Pavilion. No need to worry as all tickets already purchased for Murrah Hall will be transferred to Four Winds for the Sunday afternoon gig on November 26. Dog Trumpet is the creation of brothers Peter O'Doherty and Reg Mombassa, original members of iconic ARIA award-winning and Hall of Fame band Mental as Anything. Dog Trumpet will be putting on a great family-friendly arvo of great music, fun and absurdist banter. Four Winds' on-site bar and snacks will be available. At the gig, 4pm-7pm, the new book "Started Out Just Drinking Beer", the Mental as Anything biography, will be launched. Another good reason not to miss Dog Trumpet on Sunday, November 26, and enjoy the Four Winds experience for those who have never been there. Tickets from dogtrumpet.net/gigs
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.