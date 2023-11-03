The Year 12 students from Sapphire Coast Anglican College cut fine figures on the red carpet at their graduation formal on Thursday evening, November 2.
Held at the Bega Civic Centre, the 17 graduating students posed for family and friend portraits outside before walking the red carpet into a gala three-course dinner.
HSC exams finished for NSW's 2023 cohort this week, with students enjoying the chance to glam up and enjoy a final gathering as a class group before continuing their journey.
The SCAC lads looked the part in suits with splashes of colour.
For the girls, strappy and sheer full-length gowns in an array of shimmering colours were the popular choice.
Click or swipe through the above gallery to see all the portraits from the evening. For students and parents, copies are available by contacting Aimee Abraham at SCAC.
All pictures by Ben Smyth.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.