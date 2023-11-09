When Elizabeth Andalis tried to start a laughter club in Cobargo 20 years ago people thought she was crazy.
It turns out she was onto something.
This year she found a laughter session on a meditation app.
That led her to discover Laughter Yoga and she is now a certified instructor.
She initially ran a free class for five weeks in Cobargo and invited her friends.
"The feedback overwhelmingly was this is so good for everybody. Keep doing it," she said.
Ms Andalis now runs Laughter Yoga classes in Bermagui.
Ms Anadalis said the constant stream of bad news from around the world has placed our bodies in ongoing and constant stress that inevitably leads to ill health.
"As humans we come into this life in simpler times.
"We weren't made to know what is happening on the other side of the world.
"It should just be ourselves and our community," Ms Andalis said.
She said the response to her Bermagui classes has been fabulous "and it is time, it really is time for people to laugh again".
Ms Andalis laughs easily and has always wanted people to enjoy the benefits of laughter.
"Since the bushfires it has become much more important because people are not bouncing back."
An Indian medical doctor Madam Kataria started Laughter Yoga in 1995.
It combines laughter, exercise and yoga breathing.
Laughter works the heart, lungs and cardio-vascular system because the diaphragm is moving all the time.
It also improves efficiency of transporting oxygen.
Laughter produces four hormones including dopamine, the "reward drug" and oxytocin, the "love drug".
It produces serotonin which reduces cortisol, the hormone we release when stressed.
A single Laughter Yoga class reduces cortisol by 33 percent, while regular sessions will lower cortisol by 69 percent.
The fourth hormone is endorphins, natural painkillers.
Ms Andalis said Laughter Yoga reduces pain levels for two hours.
Laughter Yoga is.a process that enables people to laugh even when they do not feel like it.
"It is an aerobic exercise program that anyone can do anywhere and any time that results in health and happiness," she said.
Ms Andalis was a special education teacher for 35 years and has had significant stress in her life.
"Getting laughter in my life was important to get back to universal health, not just mental health but physical well-being too," she said.
Her Saturday classes are at Harmony Health, 2/26 Bunga Street in Bermagui at 9am and 11am
The cost is by negotiable donation.
