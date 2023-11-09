Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Elizabeth Andalis runs Laughter Yoga classes in Bermagui

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated November 9 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Andalis teaches Laughter Yoga at Harmony Health in Bermagui on Saturdays at 9am and 11am. Picture by Marion Williams
Elizabeth Andalis teaches Laughter Yoga at Harmony Health in Bermagui on Saturdays at 9am and 11am. Picture by Marion Williams

When Elizabeth Andalis tried to start a laughter club in Cobargo 20 years ago people thought she was crazy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.