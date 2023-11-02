Now expressions of interest have closed on 215-217 and 221-223 Imlay Street, Eden - the site of the former Fishermen's Club - the process will move onto the next stage, associate director at worldwide commercial real estate company Savills, Oliver Ridley said.
Expressions of interest closed at 4pm on November 1 and Mr Ridley said there were "multiple bids received".
"We have now closed the first round with bids coming forward," Mr Ridley said.
"We will look at the offers presented and recommend a shortlist. It could be next week. We are waiting on feedback from the vendor," Mr Ridley said.
The site is one of two properties for sale which are owned by Virtical in Eden, the other being the Coast Motel.
Virtical, which was known as Core Asset Development, also owns and operates the Hotel Australasia.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The DA approval for the project known as the Sapphire of Eden, is listed as being three luxury residential apartment buildings and a 78 room five star hotel with a total residential gross floor area of 9278 square metres and a total hotel gross floor area of 4984 square metres.
Have your say. Send a letter to the editor using the form below
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.